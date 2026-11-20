DE ORGANIC logo

Product Shot

Test Results

The Korean vegan derma skincare brand brings its barrier-focused moisturizer, formulated with Rose PDRN and Micro PDRN, to the North American market.

CHEONGJU, CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DE ORGANIC, a Korean vegan derma skincare brand operated by MRPCOSMETIC, has launched its signature DE BARRIER CREAM on Amazon in the United States. The lightweight moisturizer combines two types of PDRN, Rose PDRN and Micro PDRN, in a vegan formula designed for dry and sensitive skin. The launch is DE ORGANIC's first entry into the North American market.Key facts-Brand: DE ORGANIC (MRPCOSMETIC, Cheongju, South Korea)-Founded: 2025-Brand philosophy: "Healthy Skin Longevity"-U.S. launch: October 2026, on Amazon-Product: DE BARRIER CREAM, 80 ml (2.70 fl oz)-Key concept: Dual PDRN (Rose PDRN + Micro PDRN) in a vegan formula-Human application test results: skin redness -6.19%, transepidermal water loss -31.17%, vertical pore length -13.72%-Skin tolerability: rated "excellent" by Dermatest GmbH (30 subjects with atopic skin, May 2026)-Certified vegan by the Korea Agency of Vegan Certification and ServicesA vegan derma brand built on "Healthy Skin Longevity"DE ORGANIC was founded in 2025 around the philosophy of "Healthy Skin Longevity." Rather than chasing quick, short-term changes, the brand focuses on helping skin stay healthy over time through barrier care, hydration and soothing. The brand line is "Support, Resilience, Longevity."All DE ORGANIC products are developed as vegan derma skincare. The brand selects plant-derived and vegan ingredients and keeps its formulas suitable for sensitive skin.Dual PDRN for everyday barrier careThe DE BARRIER CREAM is DE ORGANIC's lead product and the center of its U.S. launch. PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) is an ingredient used in Korean skincare products. Instead of relying on a single source, the cream combines Rose PDRN, derived from roses, with Micro PDRN, a low-molecular-weight form. This Dual PDRN concept is paired with a lightweight moisturizing texture that helps keep skin hydrated and refreshed without feeling heavy.The cream is designed as a vegan barrier cream for sensitive skin and for dry skin that needs daily moisture. It can be used as the final step of a morning or evening routine. It is also suited to calming care for skin that feels sensitive after professional skincare treatments.Measured results in human application testsMRPCOSMETIC evaluated DE BARRIER CREAM in human application tests, according to test results provided by the company. When applied once after a professional skincare treatment, the cream reduced skin redness by 6.19% and transepidermal water loss, a measure of how much moisture escapes from the skin, by 31.17%. After one week of use, vertical pore length decreased by 13.72%.In a separate skin tolerability test of 30 subjects with atopic skin (study ST-ET-2026-00073, May 2026), Dermatest GmbH of Germany detected no relevant skin reactions after a single application and rated the cream "excellent." The Korea Agency of Vegan Certification and Services has certified DE BARRIER CREAM as vegan."At DE ORGANIC, we believe healthy skin comes from steady care over time," said a DE ORGANIC spokesperson. "With DE BARRIER CREAM, we combined two types of PDRN with a vegan formula so people with dry or sensitive skin can care for their skin barrier gently, every day. We're glad to introduce this approach to shoppers in the United States through Amazon."AvailabilityDE BARRIER CREAM (80 ml / 2.70 fl oz) is available on Amazon in the United States:About DE ORGANICDE ORGANIC is a Korean vegan derma skincare brand operated by MRPCOSMETIC and based in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea. Founded in 2025 under the philosophy of "Healthy Skin Longevity," the brand develops vegan skincare focused on barrier care, hydration and soothing for long-term skin health. In October 2026, DE ORGANIC entered the U.S. market with the launch of DE BARRIER CREAM on Amazon.To learn more visit

Sunho Park, Director

MRPCOSMETIC (DE ORGANIC)

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DE ORGANIC Introduces Vegan Dual PDRN DE BARRIER CREAM to U.S. Shoppers on Amazon News Provided By TP Studio November 20, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.