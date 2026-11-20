Al Marjan Island in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah

Asia Pioneer Entertainment (8400)

Opening Gateway to Middle East's Emerging IR Market

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (HKEX:8400)

MACAU, MACAU, MACAO, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Asia Pioneer Entertainment (8400) Secures UAE Gaming Vendor LicenseOpening Gateway to Middle East's Emerging IR MarketAsia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (“APE” or the“Company”, with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the“Group”; Stock Code: 8400), a HKEX-listed Macau supplier of electronic gaming equipment and integrated casino solutions, today announced a major international expansion milestone after securing a federal Gaming-Related Vendor License from the United Arab Emirates' General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), an independent entity of the UAE Federal Government with exclusive jurisdiction to regulate, license, and supervise all commercial gaming activities.With this regulatory approval, APE is officially authorized to serve the UAE's newly established commercial gaming sector. The license unlocks immediate commercial access to a market projected to become one of the world's premier integrated resort destinations.Capitalizing on UAE IR ExpansionUnder the federal license, APE is authorized to distribute its full portfolio of Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs), Electronic Table Games (ETGs), and other APE-distributed products directly to licensed commercial operators throughout the UAE."Securing our Gaming-Related Vendor License from the GCGRA is a commercial breakthrough in APE's overseas expansion," said Ms. Maria Garcia, Executive Director and Sales Director of Asia Pioneer Entertainment. "The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global benchmark for luxury integrated resorts, and we are excited to bring our proven expertise from Macau and Asia to this dynamic new market. "Executing the International Growth StrategyThe federal UAE license strengthens APE's footprint across high-growth international gaming jurisdictions, supplementing active vendor licenses in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Cyprus, alongside an ongoing license application in Japan.“The international licensing is a strong validation of APE's technical compliance, high operational integrity, and world-class product portfolio. APE is now firmly a pan-Asia pioneer in Electronic Gaming Equipment supplier with roots in Macau and a global distribution capability.” stated Mr. Herman Ng, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Asia Pioneer Entertainment.####################About Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8400)Established in 2006, Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE) is a prominent Macau-based Electronic Gaming Equipment (EGE) supplier listed on the GEM market of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Serving as an exclusive distributor for major international equipment manufacturers, APE delivers technical solutions, equipment, and localized services to integrated resorts across Macau and the broader Asia-Pacific region.Official Website:About the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA)The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) is an independent executive federal agency of the UAE Government tasked with establishing, regulating, and supervising commercial gaming activities and national lottery operations in the United Arab Emirates, ensuring the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and consumer protection.Official Website:Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of APE management. Actual results and performance may differ materially due to regulatory developments, market conditions, and operational variables across jurisdictions.Media & Investor Relations ContactsAsia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings LimitedInvestor Relations & Corporate Communications.Email:... |....Official Website:.Ticker Symbol: HKEX: 8400

APE PR Team

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited

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Asia Pioneer Entertainment (8400) Secures UAE Gaming Vendor License News Provided By Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings November 20, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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