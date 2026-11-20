Invitation To The 21St International Investment Forum On December 9, 2026: International Investment Ideas As The Year Draws To A Close
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GBC AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Alliance
Invitation to the 21st International Investment Forum on December 9, 2026: International investment ideas as the year draws to a close
20.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
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GBC AG and Apaton Finance invite investors to the free digital investor conference – Company updates, direct dialogue with management and perspectives for 2027
Augsburg / Hanover, 20.11.2026 – GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH cordially invite investors to the 21st International Investment Forum (IIF) on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. The English-language online conference offers institutional investors, family offices, asset managers, analysts and interested private investors direct access to international companies and their management teams. The event begins at 9:55 a.m. CET with the Opening Session and takes place entirely online via Zoom. Participation is free of charge.
As the year draws to a close, the IIF provides an opportunity to assess the presenting companies' business performance to date and learn about their strategic priorities for the coming year. The focus will be on company updates, operational progress and the milestones expected to be particularly relevant in 2027.
Assessing company performance – Exploring the outlook for 2027
Manuel Hölzle, CEO and Head of Research at GBC AG, comments:
“As the fourth quarter and the 2026 capital markets year draw to a close, we want the 21st IIF to bring together a review of recent developments and a look ahead: What progress have companies made, how have their business models developed and what goals are they setting for 2027? Direct dialogue with management helps investors put these developments into perspective and better understand both opportunities and risks. Our December IIF therefore provides a valuable foundation for exploring international investment ideas into the new year and beyond.”
Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, adds:
“At the end of the year, it is worth looking beyond share price performance and asking the people behind the companies about their next steps. This is exactly what the IIF makes possible: concise company presentations, specific questions and first-hand answers. In a single day, investors can discover different business models and ask their own questions about growth, financing and strategic priorities – internationally, free of charge and without the need to travel.”
A total of 20 presentation slots are planned for the 21st IIF. The following 13 companies have already been named in the current programme. Further participants will be added as the programme is finalised.
The programme remains subject to additions and changes.
Interested investors can register free of charge for the 21st International Investment Forum using the following link:
20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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