GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Alliance

Invitation to the 21st International Investment Forum on December 9, 2026: International investment ideas as the year draws to a close

20.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GBC AG and Apaton Finance invite investors to the free digital investor conference – Company updates, direct dialogue with management and perspectives for 2027

Augsburg / Hanover, 20.11.2026 – GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH cordially invite investors to the 21st International Investment Forum (IIF) on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. The English-language online conference offers institutional investors, family offices, asset managers, analysts and interested private investors direct access to international companies and their management teams. The event begins at 9:55 a.m. CET with the Opening Session and takes place entirely online via Zoom. Participation is free of charge.

As the year draws to a close, the IIF provides an opportunity to assess the presenting companies' business performance to date and learn about their strategic priorities for the coming year. The focus will be on company updates, operational progress and the milestones expected to be particularly relevant in 2027.

Assessing company performance – Exploring the outlook for 2027

Manuel Hölzle, CEO and Head of Research at GBC AG, comments:

“As the fourth quarter and the 2026 capital markets year draw to a close, we want the 21st IIF to bring together a review of recent developments and a look ahead: What progress have companies made, how have their business models developed and what goals are they setting for 2027? Direct dialogue with management helps investors put these developments into perspective and better understand both opportunities and risks. Our December IIF therefore provides a valuable foundation for exploring international investment ideas into the new year and beyond.”

Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, adds:

“At the end of the year, it is worth looking beyond share price performance and asking the people behind the companies about their next steps. This is exactly what the IIF makes possible: concise company presentations, specific questions and first-hand answers. In a single day, investors can discover different business models and ask their own questions about growth, financing and strategic priorities – internationally, free of charge and without the need to travel.”

A total of 20 presentation slots are planned for the 21st IIF. The following 13 companies have already been named in the current programme. Further participants will be added as the programme is finalised. Company ISIN Country net digital AG DE000A2BPK34 Germany Finexity AG DE000A40ET88 Germany naoo AG CH1323306329 Switzerland HAMBORNER REIT AG DE000A3H2333 Germany MS Industrie AG DE0005855183 Germany WAYDEAR AG DE000A40ZVU2 Germany Rock Tech Lithium Inc. CA77273P2017 Canada Zefiro Methane Corp. CA98926D1069 Canada dynaCERT Inc. CA26780A1084 Canada First Phosphate Corp. CA33611D1033 Canada Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. CA3799005093 Canada Almonty Industries Inc. CA0203987072 Canada (headquarters: USA) Power Metallic Mines Inc. CA73929R1055 Canada The programme remains subject to additions and changes.

Concise presentations with an opportunity to ask questions

Each company receives a 30-minute presentation slot. An approximately 25-minute company presentation in English is followed by a five-minute moderated Q&A session. Participants can submit their questions using Zoom's Q&A function; the moderator will address these with the company representatives. This allows the IIF to combine a structured overview with the opportunity to ask specific follow-up questions.

Event details at a glance

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Start: 9:55 a.m. CET with the Opening Session

Company presentations: From 10:00 a.m. CET

Format: Online conference via Zoom

Language: English

Presentation length: 25-minute presentation followed by five minutes of moderated Q&A

Participation: Free of charge upon registration

Free registration and current programme Interested investors can register free of charge for the 21st International Investment Forum using the following link:

#/registration

The current timetable and further information about the presenting companies are available at:



About the International Investment Forum (IIF)

The International Investment Forum is a joint project of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH. The digital conference format brings listed companies together with an international investor audience. Company presentations and moderated Q&A sessions facilitate direct dialogue about business models, strategies and current developments – across national borders and without the need to travel.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Your

GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH team

Press contact:

GBC AG

Tel.: +49 821 241133 0

E-mail:... 20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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