MENAFN - IANS) Sheopur, Nov 20 (IANS) A female cheetah brought from Botswana has given birth to four cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, offering fresh encouragement to India's ambitious efforts to restore a species that became extinct in the country nearly eight decades ago.

The birth takes India's cheetah population to 62, including 43 born in the country, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the team associated with Project Cheetah, including wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel, describing the development as a historic achievement and a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Yadav said the achievement reflected India's commitment to wildlife conservation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also extended his congratulations to everyone involved in the project.

The four healthy cubs were born to KOMG 3, a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah translocated from Botswana.

The birth took place in the open forest under natural conditions, Kuno National Park Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

He said the female cheetah had been living in the wild for more than four months before giving birth, indicating progress in the animals' adaptation to their natural habitat.

"This is a historic moment for Project Cheetah. The birth of four cubs in the wild reflects the successful adaptation of cheetahs to Indian conditions and marks progress towards establishing a viable population," Sharma wrote on X.

He shared that KOMG 3 was the first female cheetah brought from Botswana to give birth in India. This is also the second recorded instance of cheetah cubs being born in the wild since the reintroduction programme began in 2022.

"This achievement reflects the dedicated efforts of wildlife managers, veterinarians and field staff at Kuno. Their continuous monitoring and hard work have helped create conditions for cheetahs to survive and breed in their natural habitat," he added.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, also announced the birth on social media, sharing photographs of the mother cheetah and her cubs.

He described it as a proud milestone in India's efforts to restore a viable cheetah population.

India's last documented cheetahs were shot in 1947 at night by Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Koriya in present-day Chhattisgarh. Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952.

The reintroduction programme was launched in September 2022 with the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park.

Subsequently, more cheetahs were brought from South Africa and Botswana. The programme aims to establish a viable cheetah population by enabling the animals to survive and reproduce under natural conditions in India.