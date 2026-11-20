MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From a busy day out to a poolside afternoon, the way we carry and enjoy water depends on where the day takes us. While VOSS is known for its distinctive glass bottle, its rPET range offers a lighter, more practical alternative for occasions when portability and convenience matter. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), the bottles combine VOSS's recognisable cylindrical design with the everyday functionality of a non-glass format. Available in 250ml and 500ml sizes, the range has two options designed to fit different routines and settings.

The 250ml bottle is designed for moments when carrying less makes a difference. Its compact size makes it easy to slip into a handbag, tote or day bag, offering a convenient way to keep water close at hand while commuting, shopping, travelling, moving between meetings or enjoying a coffee alongside water for conscious hydration. It is also an ideal option for children's lunch boxes, school bags, shorter outings and individual servings at events.

For a larger volume, the 500ml bottle offers more water in a format that remains easy to carry. Whether heading to a beach club, spending time outdoors or fitting in a workout or travelling, it provides a practical option for everyday hydration.

The introduction of rPET does not replace VOSS's signature glass bottles. Instead, it expands and complements the range of options available, allowing the brand to cater to occasions that call for a lighter, more portable format alongside its established glass offering.

Glass remains a distinctive choice for table service and selected hospitality settings, while rPET provides an alternative for everyday use, outdoor environments and occasions where ease of carrying is a priority.

VOSS formats are available at all major retail outlets in the GCC.