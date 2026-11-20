Forest Department Team Attacked by Sand Mafia in Sheopur

Two Forest Department personnel were injured after a team was allegedly attacked by members of the sand mafia with stones and sticks while transporting a seized tractor-trolley loaded with illegally extracted sand in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 12 pm near Dhengda T-junction, close to the Medical College, when 6-7 miscreants arriving on 3-4 motorcycles surrounded the forest team and snatched away the seized tractor-trolley.

According to officials, Superintendent of the National Chambal Sanctuary (Sheopur) Sandeep Rawat and Sabalgarh Game Range Ranger Somesh Sharma were on routine patrol with their team when they spotted a tractor-trolley loaded with sand near the Medical College. The team intercepted and seized the vehicle and was transporting it towards a forest outpost when the attackers surrounded them near Dhengda T-junction.

The miscreants, whose faces were covered with cloth, allegedly attacked the personnel with stones and sticks before fleeing with the tractor-trolley. During the assault, forest personnel Ramlakhan Singh Gurjar, who was driving a tractor, sustained a head injury after being hit by a stone and also suffered injuries to his hands. He required seven stitches. Mahesh Baghel, in-charge of Rameshwar Ghat, also sustained injuries to his hands.

The forest team subsequently attempted to intercept the attackers. However, more people arrived at the spot with another tractor-trolley and allegedly tried to crush the department's vehicle. While fleeing, they raised the trolley-lift of the tractor, spilling sand on the road and creating an obstruction. The Forest Department team managed to apprehend one suspect, identified as Virendra Rawat, and handed him over to the police. Another accused, Lavkush Rawat, has also been arrested by the police, while other suspects, including Rupsingh, remain at large. Ranger Somesh Sharma said steps were being taken to register an FIR with the police in connection with the incident.