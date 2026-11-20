DMK Slams State Government Over Supreme Court Cauvery Water Verdict

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Friday criticised the state government after the Supreme Court declined the state's plea seeking a direction to Karnataka to release 11 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) of Cauvery water to meet the alleged shortfall, claiming that the state's lawyers had failed to present the case properly.

Questioning the court's decision, Elangovan told ANI that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had already ordered the release of 177 TMC of water annually to Tamil Nadu and argued that the rights of the lower riparian state should not be affected. "The Tribunal had already ordered 177 TMC per annum. Why should the Supreme Court intervene and stop the release of water? It is against all international norms. The lower riparian's rights should not be affected," he said.

Elangovan further questioned the focus on the additional 11 TMC demand, maintaining that the tribunal's order had already specified the annual allocation to Tamil Nadu. "The Tribunal had ordered that 177 TMC of water should be released to Tamil Nadu. Why are they talking about 11 TMC? I think the state government's lawyers have not presented their case properly. This is a useless government," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the state would provide Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu if sufficient water was available with the state. "If we have water, we will give it to Tamil Nadu," Shivakumar said while responding to a question on the Cauvery water-sharing issue. He said Tamil Nadu's petition had been dismissed by the SC, adding that the water availability situation was known to everyone.“I could not release bagina this time,” he said, referring to the traditional offering of gratitude to the Cauvery River. Earlier, Shivakumar had said the state had won within the legal framework on the Cauvery issue and that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have got justice, which should now be implemented.