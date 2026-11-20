Karnataka DCM Parameshwara Orders Immediate Release of Drought Relief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday directed officials to ensure that drought relief of ₹5,000 reaches all eligible farmers without further delay, expressing concern that distribution was still incomplete in some districts even two months after the announcement.

Addressing a progress review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners at Vikasa Soudha, Parameshwara said farmers continued to face severe distress due to drought and called for an assessment of its impact on agriculture and other sectors. He said the State had not anticipated such a severe drought due to the impact of Super El Niño, adding that the government had introduced several measures and issued directions to address the situation.

"There are no reports of a good crop in any district, and the northeast monsoon has also remained below expectations," he said, directing officials to comprehensively assess the impact of drought and take necessary preventive and relief measures.

On the delay in distributing financial assistance, Parameshwara said the government had decided to provide ₹5,000 in relief to every eligible farmer affected by drought, but the process had not been completed in some districts. "Government announcements cannot remain only on paper. They must be implemented effectively. What answer do we give farmers who are still waiting for relief? Officials must seriously consider the impression such delays create among the public," he said.

He directed Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to take immediate steps to ensure that all eligible farmers receive the assistance without further delay. The Deputy Chief Minister also stressed the need to ensure adequate drinking water for people and fodder for livestock during the drought.

He said instructions had already been issued to distribute fodder seed kits to farmers, but while some districts had implemented the programme effectively, progress in others remained unsatisfactory. A proposal seeking an additional ₹30 crore for the distribution of fodder seed kits had been submitted and would be examined, he said, directing officials to take advance measures to prevent fodder shortages.

During the meeting, Parameshwara also reviewed the implementation of Revenue Department and Youth Empowerment and Sports Department programmes. He said government schemes must be implemented effectively within prescribed timelines and that negligence or unnecessary delays would not be tolerated.

"While some districts have performed well, others have not shown the expected progress. The reasons must be examined, bottlenecks identified and solutions found. Achieving targets within the prescribed timeframe must be a priority for every officer," he said.

He also asked officials to give special priority to the distribution of 15 lakh housing sites to poor families, describing permanent housing security as one of the government's major priorities. Around 24,000 acres of land had already been identified for the purpose. Officials were directed to identify eligible beneficiaries, complete land-related procedures and take necessary steps to ensure that the sites were distributed without delay.

Parameshwara further called for a comprehensive verification of pension beneficiaries, saying around 23 lakh people had been identified as not qualifying for pension benefits in the State. He said the review should ensure that eligible beneficiaries were not deprived of pensions while ineligible persons did not receive the benefits.

Emphasising transparency, speed and accountability in the implementation of government programmes, he said officials should focus on whether benefits were actually reaching people rather than limiting themselves to submitting progress reports. "What matters is not progress reports, but whether the actual benefits of Government programmes are reaching the people. Administrative efficiency must be demonstrated by achieving targets within the prescribed timelines," he said.