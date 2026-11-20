

Commentators say the AI race isn't decided yet, though they praise Anthropic's early focus on enterprise customers.

Vinod Khosla said token volume is a better metric to track leadership than revenue. Anthropic's stock rose 17% on its opening day after a blockbuster IPO.

On its path to an IPO, Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI employees, has outpaced the ChatGPT maker in sales and valuation, while pulling ahead in the race to become the first pure-play AI company to go public.

While investors will closely watch Anthropic's market performance for a clearer view of leadership, commentators said the AI race is not decided yet.

OpenAI has not disclosed its financials, and available reports offer only a partial picture of its business, making a direct comparison with Anthropic difficult. However, some investors have praised its first-mover advantage, deep consumer penetration, compute investment, and competitive token prices as moats.

OpenAI vs Anthropic

OpenAI filed confidentially for the IPO before Anthropic, but by mid-2026 decided to defer the plan to next year amid reports that its revenue had fallen behind Anthropic's.

As per The Information, OpenAI clocked $10 billion in sales in the third quarter, with $6.7 billion in Q2 and $5.7 billion in Q1. In comparison, Anthropic made $17 billion in sales, taking its revenue in the first nine months to $33.24 billion, nearly $11 billion more than OpenAI's.

On the valuation front, OpenAI's latest private market valuation is $1.27 trillion, according to Nasdaq Private Market. Anthropic's market capitalization swelled to $1.8 trillion after its strong debut on Thursday.

OpenAI also appears to be losing steam with users. Sensor Tower data shows Claude downloads in India jumped over 15-fold year over year, while ChatGPT downloads fell 21%. India is the biggest market for both companies.

OpenAI Investor Vinod Khosla Says Watch Tokens, Not Revenue

In a recent interview, storied investor and one of OpenAI's earliest backers, Vinod Khosla, dismissed Anthropic's sales lead over the ChatGPT maker as a short-term metric and pitched token volume as the true indicator of long-term leadership.

“AI race is not what's happening quarter over quarter What's the trajectory over the next 2, 3, 5 years and what will be the situation in 2030 and beyond that,” Khosla said.

He said he believes OpenAI's heavy R & D focus, compute investments and custom in-house silicon give it a cost advantage over rivals.

“I'm very happy with the kind of approach that OpenAI is taking. They have a large investment in R & D - probably the most research-oriented model company there is. They also have a large investment in compute which gives them a fundamental cost advantage. So to me revenue is not as important as measuring tokens."

He added that OpenAI has priced its tokens lower and“because of that it is growing share of tokens which is the intelligence and the service both of these companies are providing."

Khosla Ventures was the first VC investor in OpenAI, investing $50 million in 2018-19.

Dan Niles Praises Anthropic's Enterprise Focus

In an analysis of the Anthropic IPO, Niles Investment Management founder Dan Niles praised the company's early focus on enterprise vis-a-vis OpenAI.

“Anthropic was focused on day one on enterprises who are willing to pay vs OpenAI that focused on consumers who are used to getting internet services for free like search,” Niles said in an X post.

He added the Anthropic IPO would face over the next 30 days during the green shoe window.

Summarizing his analysis, Niles said price competition is increasing, rev growth is slowing, and operating margins are dropping for the two leading LLMs while capital commitments are massive.”

But“if I had to pick one LLM that survives the commoditization of this layer, Anthropic would be it. But it is not a favorite of mine for AI overall in the near-term.”

Anthropic IPO Recap, Stock Move

Anthropic sold 801.3 million shares, and selling shareholders sold 23.6 million shares in the IPO, raising a total of $107.3 billion, including $26 billion through a private placement.

ANT stock closed 17% higher on the first day, giving the company a market capitalization of roughly $1.8 trillion. However, shares tumbled 6.4% in overnight trading and weighed on tech stocks.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for ANT was 'extremely bullish' as of early Friday.

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