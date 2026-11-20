MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting believes Hardik Pandya's arrival has given the franchise a very well-rounded squad for IPL 2027, adding that the side's depth of all-rounders, in both pace and spin, would hold them in good stead.

PBKS brought in Hardik in one of the two biggest trades ahead of the auction happening on December 16, while sending left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh the other way. The all-rounder joins a group that already includes Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly.

“I have been really happy with the squad that we put together a couple of years ago. I've been really conscious of trying to keep the majority of our players together through this three-year cycle, leading into another mega auction next year. So we've decided just to release the six players going into the IPL for this season and have retained 19.

“We've obviously brought in, through trade, Hardik Pandya, and traded out Arshdeep Singh. So yeah, we've got a very well-rounded squad. Obviously, there's been a lot of talk about how many all-rounders we've got in our group.

“With Hardik coming in and Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah, Shedge, Shashank, Cooper Connolly, there are a lot of all-rounders there, which I think will hold us in really good stead. We've got a lot of bases covered there as far as spin bowling all-rounders and fast bowling all-rounders are concerned,” Ponting said to JioStar.

With the squad largely settled, Ponting said the first aim of PBKS at the auction, to be held in Goa on December 16, would be to strengthen their playing eleven, before looking at young Indian players they could retain in future.

“We'll definitely go into the auction with the overall view of how to make our starting XI better first. That's got to be the priority. And then we'll have a look at whether we need to add any really exciting young Indian talent to our group as well, with the prospect of potentially looking at retaining those players for next season. So, that will be the objectives. Let's see how we go.”

The other big pre-retention trade took Mohammed Shami from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals. Their head coach Kumar Sangakkara said the franchise had worked to fill the gaps in their squad since Sanju Samson's departure.“Ever since the last big auction, we've tried to manoeuvre a little bit. We had a great player leave us, in Sanju Samson. We got a trade in return, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, with Donovan Ferreira also coming in.

“And last year, we managed to fight our way through into the top half of the tournament. So, when we look back at that, we kind of identified where the gaps are and where we want to upgrade, and we kind of tried and address those through the trades or through creating enough space through releases and looking at the auction.

“It was good to get one trade done. But the rest of the players that formed the core of our batting and our bowling last season, they remain because they're great players. And they're very, very important for the combinations that we'll put on the field,” he said.

Sangakkara also explained why RR released West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer.“We had to release Hettie because of the role vacancy that we have there. Hettie, over the last year and a half, has had an ambition to bat in a different position.

“He's still a wonderful player. But in terms of creating enough money for us to have the flexibility we need in the auction, it was a decision that had to be made. It's not something that we wanted to do. So yeah, it was very tough.”