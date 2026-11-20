MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Parking in the VIP zone at Palm Jumeirah will now cost motorists Dh50 per hour, with paid street parking coming into effect from November 4, 2026.

Operator Parkonic said charges for parking in zone P118 will apply around the clock, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays. All vehicles are required to pay the parking fee, including those registered to People of Determination (POD).

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Motorists can pay for parking through SMS or automatic payment using their Salik accounts. Drivers opting for SMS parking must follow the instructions displayed on parking signs at the location to activate their sessions.

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Alternatively, if an SMS payment is not initiated, the parking fee will automatically be deducted from the vehicle's Salik account upon exit, subject to Salik's terms and conditions.

Vehicles without a Salik account, or those with insufficient balance, must complete payment through SMS parking. Applicable SMS charges may apply.

Cash payments, parking machines and QR code payments are not available at the location, Parkonic said.

What motorists need to know

Palm Jumeirah VIP operates as a ticketless parking zone, meaning motorists' vehicle registration plates serve as their digital parking records.

Parking charges are calculated per hour or part thereof, based on the rates displayed on site.

Failure to pay the applicable fees could result in enforcement action, including fines, blacklisting or legal action by the relevant authority.

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