Sharjah Ruler Undergoing Surgery, Says Sheikha Bodour, Seeks Prayers For His Recovery
In the emotional message, she asked people to remember her father in their prayers, expressing hope that the operation would be successful and that he would recover soon. She did not provide details about the nature of the Sheikh Dr Sultan's illness or the duration of the surgery.Recommended For You
"Please don't forget my father in your prayers, as he is currently undergoing surgery," she wrote, adding that the family hoped he would come through the procedure safely.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
She also prayed for her father's speedy recovery, asking God to protect him, restore his health and return him safely to his family.
"O Allah, I entrust my father to You, so protect him with Your watchful eye that never sleeps, and watch over him with Your care and mercy... O Allah, heal my father with a healing that leaves no trace of illness, protect him for us, and return him to us safe and sound," she wrote.ALSO READ
- Sharjah Deputy Ruler's brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi passes away '87 years of light': Sheikha Bodour shares tribute on Sharjah Ruler's birthday
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment