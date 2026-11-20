MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is undergoing surgery, his daughter Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said in a social media post on Friday.

In the emotional message, she asked people to remember her father in their prayers, expressing hope that the operation would be successful and that he would recover soon. She did not provide details about the nature of the Sheikh Dr Sultan's illness or the duration of the surgery.

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"Please don't forget my father in your prayers, as he is currently undergoing surgery," she wrote, adding that the family hoped he would come through the procedure safely.

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She also prayed for her father's speedy recovery, asking God to protect him, restore his health and return him safely to his family.

"O Allah, I entrust my father to You, so protect him with Your watchful eye that never sleeps, and watch over him with Your care and mercy... O Allah, heal my father with a healing that leaves no trace of illness, protect him for us, and return him to us safe and sound," she wrote.

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