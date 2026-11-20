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What does a lender need to see before it will finance a commercial energy project? Who carries the risk under a power purchase agreement? And when should a business bring its municipality into discussions about wheeling electricity across the grid? These are among the questions the C&I Energy + Storage Summit ( ) will address in its live C&I Decision Clinic – Ask the Experts webinar on Wednesday, 25 November 2026 at 14:00 SAST.

South Africa's evolving electricity market is giving commercial and industrial (C&I) energy users more choices in how they procure power. For a business considering buying electricity from an independent generator; the purchase agreement, financing and grid connection are closely linked. A lender needs to understand the risks the buyer and developer have agreed to take on, while both parties need clarity on how the electricity will reach the site.

The clinic invites businesses, developers and investors to bring these decisions to a panel drawn from development finance, commercial banking, local government and sustainability. The panellists are Luyanda Matlala, Transaction Originator at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Belinda Carreira, Chief Executive Officer of SustainableDNA, Sameer Bagwandeen, Head of Energy & Infrastructure at Standard Bank, and Sello Mphaga, Divisional Head of City Sustainability at the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

The discussion will examine what makes a project ready for financing, which commercial risks to address during power purchase agreement negotiations and how to approach municipalities about grid access and wheeling. The panel will also consider where public and private partners can work together to move projects forward and how climate policy affects businesses planning to reduce emissions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About the C&I Energy + Storage Summit:

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit brings commercial and industrial energy users together with developers, technology providers and financiers to explore how businesses can secure a reliable electricity supply. Part of VUKA Group's Power, Energy & Water portfolio, the Summit covers renewable energy procurement, battery storage and the financing and delivery of energy projects.

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About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects industry communities through business events, specialist media and professional networks. Its Power, Energy & Water portfolio includes Enlit Africa, Water Security Africa, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit and ESI Africa, bringing together utilities, municipalities, businesses and investors working across Africa's energy and water sectors.

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