Delphi World Money Strengthens Integrated Travel Platform With Three-Year Madhya Pradesh Government Empanelment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20 November 2026: Delphi World Money Limited ("Delphi"), an integrated Travel, Financial Services and Technology platform, announced that its subsidiary, Ebix Travels Private Limited ("Ebix Travels"), has been empanelled by the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), a Government of Madhya Pradesh undertaking, as a tour operator for domestic and international end-to-end travel services. The three-year empanelment strengthens Delphi's institutional travel portfolio and expands its capabilities across government travel, international delegations, group mobility and MICE services.
The empanelment follows a competitive tender process initiated by MPSTDC, the implementing agency for the Madhya Pradesh Government's Mukhya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana. Ebix Travels qualified on the technical and financial parameters prescribed under the tender.
Expanding End-to-End Travel Management Capabilities
Under the engagement, Ebix Travels will manage air and railway ticketing, accommodation, airport transfers, ground transportation, visa and passport assistance, foreign exchange, travel insurance and airport protocol arrangements. The scope also includes customised itineraries, connecting transfers, cancellations and rebookings.
The mandate extends to coordinating logistics for official delegations and large domestic and international groups, including interpreters, liaison officers, meeting rooms and banquet facilities. Dedicated tour managers will accompany international delegations to oversee travel logistics and provide on-ground assistance.
Commenting on the empanelment, Arun Kundu, Chief Business Officer – Rail Journeys & MICE, Ebix Travel, said, "Our empanelment by the Madhya Pradesh Government through MPSTDC is an important milestone in expanding our institutional and government travel business. It provides an opportunity to bring together our capabilities across travel management, international group travel, MICE and destination services under a comprehensive service proposition. We intend to focus on reliable execution, competitive pricing and responsive customer support, backed by dedicated local presence in Madhya Pradesh and 24x7 assistance. We believe our established experience and integrated service capabilities will enable us to effectively serve the diverse travel requirements under this engagement."
Leveraging MICE and Destination Management Expertise
Ebix Travels will leverage the capabilities of its travel businesses, including Mercury Travels and Leisure Corp, across corporate conferences, incentive programmes, destination management, group travel and event planning. Its MICE business has received the National Tourism Award twice and has served as a preferred MICE partner for over 150 companies.
Strengthening Presence in India's Growing Travel Ecosystem
India recorded approximately 428.7 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, registering growth of around 45.5%, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Outbound departures by Indian nationals increased by 6.3% to approximately 3.3 crore. Deloitte estimates that India's corporate travel market could reach US$20.8 billion by FY2030, growing at a CAGR of around 10.1%.
The empanelment adds to Ebix Travels' institutional portfolio, which includes operating and managing the Deccan Odyssey luxury train in partnership with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The development aligns with Delphi's strategy to build a scalable, technology-enabled travel platform spanning corporate travel, leisure, MICE, hospitality and ancillary services, while strengthening institutional relationships and creating cross-selling opportunities.
About the Company
Delphi World Money Ltd, an RBI-authorised Category II Dealer, has evolved into the central platform for Ebix Inc.'s global travel and hospitality portfolio. By integrating the digital capabilities with the 75-year heritage of Mercury Travels, the company now operates across the entire travel value chain, including international ticketing, MICE and luxury holidays. This strategic consolidation enables Delphi to leverage its established expertise in foreign exchange and remittances to create a unified ecosystem, positioning the enterprise to scale rapidly and drive innovation within India's expanding travel sector.
The company has a market cap of over Rs 300 crore. As of December 2025, the promoters of the company sold 13.68 per cent stake in the company and decreased it to 61.32 per cent compared to September 2025. The stock is up by 100 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 6.74 per share.
The empanelment follows a competitive tender process initiated by MPSTDC, the implementing agency for the Madhya Pradesh Government's Mukhya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana. Ebix Travels qualified on the technical and financial parameters prescribed under the tender.
Expanding End-to-End Travel Management Capabilities
Under the engagement, Ebix Travels will manage air and railway ticketing, accommodation, airport transfers, ground transportation, visa and passport assistance, foreign exchange, travel insurance and airport protocol arrangements. The scope also includes customised itineraries, connecting transfers, cancellations and rebookings.
The mandate extends to coordinating logistics for official delegations and large domestic and international groups, including interpreters, liaison officers, meeting rooms and banquet facilities. Dedicated tour managers will accompany international delegations to oversee travel logistics and provide on-ground assistance.
Commenting on the empanelment, Arun Kundu, Chief Business Officer – Rail Journeys & MICE, Ebix Travel, said, "Our empanelment by the Madhya Pradesh Government through MPSTDC is an important milestone in expanding our institutional and government travel business. It provides an opportunity to bring together our capabilities across travel management, international group travel, MICE and destination services under a comprehensive service proposition. We intend to focus on reliable execution, competitive pricing and responsive customer support, backed by dedicated local presence in Madhya Pradesh and 24x7 assistance. We believe our established experience and integrated service capabilities will enable us to effectively serve the diverse travel requirements under this engagement."
Leveraging MICE and Destination Management Expertise
Ebix Travels will leverage the capabilities of its travel businesses, including Mercury Travels and Leisure Corp, across corporate conferences, incentive programmes, destination management, group travel and event planning. Its MICE business has received the National Tourism Award twice and has served as a preferred MICE partner for over 150 companies.
Strengthening Presence in India's Growing Travel Ecosystem
India recorded approximately 428.7 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, registering growth of around 45.5%, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Outbound departures by Indian nationals increased by 6.3% to approximately 3.3 crore. Deloitte estimates that India's corporate travel market could reach US$20.8 billion by FY2030, growing at a CAGR of around 10.1%.
The empanelment adds to Ebix Travels' institutional portfolio, which includes operating and managing the Deccan Odyssey luxury train in partnership with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The development aligns with Delphi's strategy to build a scalable, technology-enabled travel platform spanning corporate travel, leisure, MICE, hospitality and ancillary services, while strengthening institutional relationships and creating cross-selling opportunities.
About the Company
Delphi World Money Ltd, an RBI-authorised Category II Dealer, has evolved into the central platform for Ebix Inc.'s global travel and hospitality portfolio. By integrating the digital capabilities with the 75-year heritage of Mercury Travels, the company now operates across the entire travel value chain, including international ticketing, MICE and luxury holidays. This strategic consolidation enables Delphi to leverage its established expertise in foreign exchange and remittances to create a unified ecosystem, positioning the enterprise to scale rapidly and drive innovation within India's expanding travel sector.
The company has a market cap of over Rs 300 crore. As of December 2025, the promoters of the company sold 13.68 per cent stake in the company and decreased it to 61.32 per cent compared to September 2025. The stock is up by 100 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 6.74 per share.
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