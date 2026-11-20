MENAFN - GetNews)"An open timeline worksheet, a pencil and three file tabs labeled Dates, Care and Work form the central illustration for the book flyer."Dana Whitfield's SSDI Application Guide 2027 shows applicants how to build a disability timeline, explain what past jobs required and describe daily activities across better and worse days.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 20, 2026 - Dana Whitfield's book SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English was published on November 16, 2026. It addresses a practical difficulty for people whose health problems have made regular work unsustainable: a medical chart may show when someone received treatment, but not which shifts they missed or why they needed help to finish a task. Whitfield shows readers how to bring those details together before they have to recall them on an application.

What does Dana Whitfield's SSDI guide cover? It follows an adult disability claim from checking the applicant's work record through responding to a decision. At its center are three reports that ask about different parts of the same person's life: the Adult Disability Report covers conditions and care, the Function Report asks about daily activities, and the Work History Report examines what past jobs required. Whitfield uses examples from home and work to show what each report can convey that the others cannot.

How do SSDI and SSI differ for applicants? Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) takes an applicant's work record and insured status into account. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is based on financial need. Meeting the medical standard alone does not establish eligibility for either program. For readers considering SSDI, Whitfield suggests comparing their own work records with the earnings history Social Security has on file before turning to the medical questions.

The book frames the adult disability review around five questions: whether the applicant is working at a level Social Security counts as substantial gainful activity, whether the condition is severe, whether it meets or equals an official listing, whether the person can still do past work and whether they can adjust to other work. A decision can come before the fifth question. The sequence explains why an application asks about both medical tests and the pace of a former job. Those details answer different questions.

One example follows a worker whose occasional back pain began in March but who continued working until October, when the pain worsened and the worker started missing shifts. The first symptom and the point at which regular work became unsustainable describe different events. Chapter 3 uses that distinction to explain the alleged onset date: the date an applicant says the disability began. Its worksheet gives readers room to record the last shift worked, the start of leave and the filing date separately, with a source beside each entry. A paycheck received after the last shift can then be recorded for what it is, rather than mistaken for another day worked.

The same attention to detail applies to treatment. A pharmacy printout can jog someone's memory, yet it may include a medicine they never took or omit one they filled elsewhere. Whitfield recommends comparing the printout with the applicant's own list and noting the reason for a difference. When describing treatment on the Adult Disability Report, a reader can also distinguish improvement from recovery. Physical therapy might improve flexibility while leaving it difficult to stand long enough to finish a task. Both facts belong in the account.

For the Function Report, Whitfield looks at what can get lost in a short answer about shopping. A person who buys groceries once a week may lean on the cart, pause during the trip and spend several hours resting afterward. Saying only that the person shops leaves out what it takes to do so. The guide asks readers to consider a typical week, including days when an activity is manageable and days when it is not. Its symptom diary includes space for the activity someone had to stop or skip and the time it took to recover.

The Work History Report shifts the focus to the workplace. In one example, the title of office assistant covers answering phones, entering data, standing at a front counter and carrying supply boxes. The title alone conveys little about the time spent standing or the weight involved. Whitfield also asks readers to identify help they received. If a coworker took over the lifting or a supervisor allowed extra breaks, describing that arrangement distinguishes what the job normally required from what the applicant actually did during those shifts.

Appendix C brings together seven worksheet formats. Alongside the date worksheet and symptom diary are provider and medication lists, a past-work comparison chart, a listing comparison chart and a denial comparison chart. The past-work chart pairs a specific duty and its demands with the reader's current limit. The provider list keeps clinic locations, types of care and approximate visit dates together so a reader can identify where treatment took place. Readers can copy the columns into a notebook or spreadsheet.

After submission, the book describes how to keep a contact log that records what Social Security requested, when a response is due and what the applicant has already sent. Later chapters address reading an award letter, identifying the reasons given in a denial and recognizing when to ask a representative for help. The denial comparison chart, for example, gives readers a place to set a reason from the notice beside the specific record that addresses it. As with the initial application, the emphasis is on details the reader can document and explain, not on wording that promises a particular decision.

Readers can find Dana Whitfield's SSDI Application Guide 2027 on Amazon: .

Readers can explore related background through SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English book website.

Readers can explore related background through SSDI application checklist.

About Dana Whitfield

Dana Whitfield is the author of SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English. Whitfield's guide uses examples from home and work to explain disability application forms. Its reference materials include a glossary of Social Security terms and worksheets for organizing dates, treatment histories and job duties.

Video Link: