MENAFN - GetNews)"Proposed flyer showing a blank three-column date worksheet beside a notebook, with space above for the book title and Dana Whitfield's name."Dana Whitfield's SSDI Application Guide 2027 pairs a master checklist with seven worksheets, including a timeline that distinguishes the last shift worked from the last paycheck received.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 20, 2026 - Dana Whitfield's book SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English, published November 16, 2026, offers an SSDI application checklist that starts with a distinction easily missed on a form: the date of a final paycheck is not necessarily the date of the last shift. Whitfield gives those events separate entries on a worksheet and leaves room beside each date for the record that supports it. Someone who stopped working but stayed on paid leave can account for both dates without having to discard either one.

The timeline is one of seven worksheet formats in Appendix C. Readers can use the pages as laid out or copy the columns into a notebook or spreadsheet. Each sheet serves a particular purpose: a provider list identifies where to look for treatment records, while a comparison chart pairs a past job task with what it required. The master checklist in Chapter 12 brings the work together. That chapter also includes two tools for use after filing: a contact log and a deadline calendar.

How do SSDI and SSI differ for applicants? Whitfield begins with the nonmedical requirements. For Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), a worker's earnings record and work credits help determine whether the worker was insured when the disability began. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) considers financial need, including countable income and resources. Meeting the medical standard does not by itself establish eligibility for either program. For an SSDI applicant, the distinction gives a practical purpose to an early task in the book: comparing the earnings on file with Social Security against the worker's own pay records.

What are SSA's five disability evaluation steps? As Whitfield explains, the Social Security Administration first asks whether the applicant is doing work that counts as substantial gainful activity. Second, it asks whether the condition is severe; third, whether the condition meets or equals an official listing. If the review continues, the fourth question is whether the applicant can do past relevant work, and the fifth is whether the applicant can adjust to other work. A decision can come before the fifth step. For the listing question, the book provides a chart where readers can place each requirement beside a record that addresses it and note where information is missing.

Chapter 3 illustrates why the date worksheet starts with events rather than a single blank marked onset. In the book's example, back pain begins in March, but the person keeps working until worsening pain and missed shifts in October. Both months belong on the timeline; they describe different changes. The worksheet makes room for first symptoms, reduced hours, medical leave and attempts to return. It also separates the date the applicant says disability began from the filing date. A reader who knows only an approximate date can mark it as such.

The provider and medication lists address another common difficulty: two records can appear to disagree even when both contain useful information. A pharmacy printout may include a prescription the patient never took or omit samples received at a clinic. Whitfield suggests comparing the printout with the applicant's list and noting the reason for a difference. The provider sheet asks for the particular facility, the type of care and approximate visit dates. For someone treated at several locations within one health system, naming the clinic narrows the search for the relevant record.

For the Work History Report, the past-work comparison chart starts with a task, not an occupational label. One example in the book describes an office assistant who answered phones and entered data but also stood at a counter for about four hours a day and carried supply boxes. The title alone conveys little about those parts of the shift. The chart sets the time, weight or pace a task required beside the person's current limit. It leaves the classification of the job to Social Security.

The symptom diary records something a calendar of appointments can miss: what happened after an activity ended. A grocery trip might be possible with breaks and the support of a shopping cart, yet require several hours of rest afterward. The diary includes space for recovery time and for what the person had to stop or skip. Chapter 7 uses that kind of detail to explain the Function Report. Rather than leaving a reader of the form to draw conclusions from a single shopping trip, an applicant can describe how often the trip is possible and what help it takes on better and worse days.

After submission, the focus shifts from reconstructing earlier events to recording new ones as they happen. The contact log preserves what an agency asked for, when it is due and what the applicant sent. If a denial arrives, the seventh worksheet starts with the reason stated in the notice. If the notice says the applicant can return to a past job, for example, the reader can revisit the account of what a shift actually required. The comparison chart gives that information a place beside the specific finding it addresses. Checking the appeal deadline remains a separate task from gathering material.

Across the seven sheets, a blank space can be useful: it distinguishes a date that still needs checking from one backed by a leave slip, or a treatment record not yet located from one already in hand. Readers can find more about Dana Whitfield's SSDI Application Guide 2027, including its master checklist, glossary and worksheet appendix, at .

Readers can explore related background through SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English book website.

About Dana Whitfield

Dana Whitfield is the author of SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English. Whitfield uses examples from daily life and work to explain disability application forms. The guide includes checklists, worksheet formats and a glossary of Social Security terms.

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