MENAFN - GetNews)"Illustration concept: two sheets labeled SSDI and SSI sit beside an open weekly planner and a pencil on a kitchen table."Dana Whitfield's SSDI Application Guide 2027 explains why an earnings record, a job description and an account of a typical week answer different questions in a disability application.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 20, 2026 - Dana Whitfield's new book, SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English, opens with SSDI vs SSI eligibility for a practical reason: a medical history alone cannot tell a reader which program fits. Published November 16, 2026, the guide addresses people whose health has made regular work difficult to sustain. It starts with a question that can otherwise get lost in the paperwork: when Social Security asks about earnings as well as illness, what does each answer establish?

For Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), a worker's earnings record helps establish whether the worker has the credits needed for insured status. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) considers financial need. A person can meet the medical standard for disability but lack the work credits needed for SSDI. Conversely, someone who qualifies for SSDI may have income or savings that put SSI out of reach. Whitfield suggests comparing the earnings shown in a personal Social Security account with the work the reader can document. That comparison checks the accuracy of a record; it does not measure the severity of an illness.

What are SSA's five disability evaluation steps? Whitfield explains the Social Security Administration's review through five questions, in order: Is the applicant working at a level that counts as substantial gainful activity? Is the medical condition severe? Does it meet or equal an official listing of impairments? Can the applicant still do past relevant work? Can the applicant adjust to other work? The agency may reach a decision without proceeding through all five steps. Knowing the sequence helps explain why an applicant who has already described a diagnosis is also asked to describe a former job.

The book illustrates that distinction with an office assistant. The title suggests desk work but says nothing about how much of a shift took place at a desk. In the example, the assistant entered data and answered phones but also spent about four hours a day standing at a front counter and carried supply boxes weighing up to 25 pounds. An applicant does not have to decide how Social Security should classify that job. Describing the counter duty and the boxes tells the reviewer something the job title cannot.

A similar distinction matters at home. Someone who makes dinner three times a week can truthfully report being able to cook. Left there, the answer leaves out the other four days. In the guide's Function Report example, pain and fatigue can make standing to cook too difficult, so the person relies on prepared food instead. Both observations belong in an account of a typical week. One explains what the person can do; the other explains why doing it on a good day does not mean it is an option every evening.

Even a task completed from start to finish may tell only part of the story. In another example, a weekly grocery trip involves leaning on the cart, taking breaks and resting for several hours afterward. The hours at home are easy to omit because the shopping itself is over. Yet they help explain what else the person can do that afternoon. Whitfield asks readers to consider how often they can repeat an activity, what assistance makes it possible and how much recovery it requires, rather than searching for a particular phrase to use on a form.

What information belongs in an SSDI provider list? The guide's worksheet records the provider and facility names, address and phone number, type of care or condition treated, first and last visit dates, and status of the records. Naming the particular clinic matters when several locations share a health system's name. The list helps identify where evidence can be found. A treatment account answers a different question: what changed with care? In the book's physical therapy example, flexibility improved, but standing longer than 15 minutes still caused back pain. Neither detail cancels out the other.

After submission, an unchanged online status does not by itself tell an applicant whether the agency needs something. Whitfield separates two useful inquiries: what stage the claim has reached and whether anything is needed from the applicant now. A contact log gives the response a place to go. If the agency requests a medication list and treatment dates, for instance, the reader can note the request and its deadline together instead of having to reconstruct the conversation when gathering the records.

The distinction between questions carries through to a decision. An award letter may prompt a reader to ask why the month of entitlement differs from the date Social Security determined the disability began. A denial that discusses past work raises a different issue: does the account of that job reflect what the applicant actually did? Whitfield describes comparing the reason given with the duties performed, rather than simply gathering another stack of medical papers. In each case, the reader has a specific starting point: a line in a notice to ask about or a fact about the work to explain. Book details:

Readers can explore related background through SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English book website.

Readers can explore related background through SSDI application checklist.

About Dana Whitfield

Dana Whitfield is the author of SSDI Application Guide 2027: Apply for Social Security Disability Step by Step, in Plain English. Whitfield uses examples from household routines, medical care and past jobs to explain the questions disability applicants encounter. The guide includes a glossary of Social Security terms and worksheets for organizing records.

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