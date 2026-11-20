MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- The Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, which deals with special political and decolonization matters, adopted several resolutions concerning the Palestinian cause.

The committee overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions under Agenda Item 47, concerning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as a third resolution under Agenda Item 48, addressing Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arab populations in the occupied territories.

Regarding the resolutions on UNRWA, the General Assembly adopted the resolution on the agency's operations by 143 votes in favour, nine against and 20 abstentions.

The countries voting against the resolution were Argentina, Fiji, Israel, Micronesia, North Macedonia, Palau, Paraguay, Tonga and the United States.

Meanwhile, the resolution on "Palestine Refugee Properties and Their Revenues" was adopted with 155 votes in favour, nine against and nine abstentions.

Regarding the third resolution, under the agenda item on Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arab populations in the occupied territories, the committee adopted the resolution on Israeli settlements by 143 votes in favour, 11 against and 17 abstentions.

The committee also adopted a draft resolution on the occupied Syrian Golan in a recorded vote, with 149 countries voting in favour, eight against and 14 abstaining.

//Petra// MF