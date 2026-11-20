Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Scholarship: KP Sets Up Scrutiny Committee
According to an official notification, the committee will examine the applicants' academic records, domicile certificates and other required documents.
Also Read: 'Courageous frontline force': Asim Munir praises KP Police
After completing the verification process, it will prepare a list of eligible students based on the prescribed criteria and allocated quota and submit its recommendations.
The notification further stated that the department has also withdrawn its previous notification issued on October 9, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment