MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs has constituted a scrutiny committee to review and verify applications submitted by students of religious seminaries under the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship Scheme.

According to an official notification, the committee will examine the applicants' academic records, domicile certificates and other required documents.

Also Read: 'Courageous frontline force': Asim Munir praises KP Police

After completing the verification process, it will prepare a list of eligible students based on the prescribed criteria and allocated quota and submit its recommendations.

The notification further stated that the department has also withdrawn its previous notification issued on October 9, 2026.