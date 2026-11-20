MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's national railway operator, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"We are already working to restore everything as quickly as possible," the company said.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned that several trains are running late due to ongoing security threats.

Two killed, four injured in Russian attack on railway station in Lviv

"Despite one of the largest combined missile and drone attacks, we continue to operate trains. At the same time, we strictly follow all safety measures and evacuate passengers and staff whenever they are at risk," the statement said.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia