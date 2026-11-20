MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel ASTRA, Ukrinform reports.

The plant is a major producer of components used in industrial explosives, the report said.

A drone attack alert was issued in the region around midnight. Shortly afterward, Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels reported a strike on the industrial site of PJSC Dorogobuzh. A video posted online shows the moment of the explosion.

An Astra OSINT analyst confirmed that the explosion occurred at the plant, described as the largest industrial enterprise in the Smolensk region. No official statements about the attack have been issued so far.

PJSC Dorogobuzh is part of the Acron Group, whose main beneficiary is Russian billionaire Vyacheslav Kantor, a former president of the European Jewish Congress.

PJSC Dorogobuzh is one of Russia's leading mineral fertilizer producers.

General Staff confirms strikes on Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries

According to the company, the plant accounts for about 11% of Russia's total ammonium nitrate production. Its products have dual industrial uses, including potential applications in the manufacture of industrial explosives. The plant also produces ammonia, nitric acid, mineral fertilizers and nitroammophoska.

PJSC Dorogobuzh was last attacked on February 25. Seven people were killed in that attack. The facility was also targeted in December 2025.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian army boats and vessels using unmanned aerial vehicles.

First photo is illustrative