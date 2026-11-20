MENAFN - UkrinForm) NSATU Commander Lieutenant General Guillaume N. Beaurpere said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to the general, accelerating deliveries of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems depends on political decisions by the Allies. However, air defense should not be viewed solely through the lens of this weapon system. Instead, an integrated approach is needed to provide "layered air defense" against ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as jet-powered one-way attack drones.

"For me, as a military professional, air defense is so much more than just Patriot interceptors though. And I don't just focus on that. I think that's a key strategic asset but it's about coordinating and synchronizing the efforts in an integrated manner from both advanced ground-based air defense, defensive counterair, and air-to-air interdiction capability," Beaurpere said.

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He added that NSATU is compiling a comprehensive Ukrainian requirements list based on requests from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Patriot missiles are included in it. The commander noted that the Allies had already delivered a certain number of such interceptors over the past six months, and NATO expects further delivery commitments to be made in the near future.

The latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place in Brussels on November 17. The Allies coordinated their military assistance priorities for Kyiv, particularly strengthening air defense and protecting critical infrastructure ahead of winter.