MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A new exhibition titled“Window to Azerbaijan” has officially opened at the Immigration Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, showcasing the artistic talent and rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition was jointly organized by Argentina's Tres de Febrero University, the Immigration Museum, Azerbaijan's Dirçəliş Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Centre, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Argentina.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Argentina Ramzi Teymurov highlighted several important dates in Azerbaijan's history observed in November, particularly November 17 – National Revival Day. He emphasized the significance of the occasion in the Azerbaijani people's struggle for independence and the country's statehood.

Teymurov also spoke about Azerbaijan's ancient and rich cultural heritage, describing its diverse art forms as a reflection of the meeting of Eastern and Western civilizations.

He noted that international interest in Azerbaijani art continues to grow, with examples of the country's national culture increasingly featured at exhibitions and festivals around the world. He also stressed that promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and artistic achievements internationally remains an important priority of the country's foreign policy.

Anibal Jozami, Director General of the Immigration Museum and Honorary Rector of Tres de Febrero University, said that cultural events of this kind serve as bridges between nations and contribute to strengthening relations between countries.

Highlighting Argentina's history as a destination for people from different parts of the world seeking new opportunities, Jozami recalled that the Immigration Museum once served as accommodation for immigrants arriving in the country.

He emphasized the museum's important role in preserving Argentina's cultural diversity and introducing visitors to the heritage of different communities. In this context, he described the exhibition of Azerbaijani artists' works at such a historically significant venue as particularly symbolic.

Lourdes Arrieta, a member of Argentina's Chamber of Deputies and Chair of the Argentina-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, also addressed the gathering. She emphasized that showcasing Azerbaijani artists' works in Argentina represents an important step towards strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

Arrieta expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani Embassy for organizing the event and extending the invitation.

Following the speeches, certificates were presented to the participating artists by the Azerbaijani Embassy and the Dirçəliş Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Centre. The exhibition was then officially inaugurated and will remain open to visitors until November 21.

Alongside the paintings, visitors can explore a special display featuring various aspects of Azerbaijani culture. Guests are also being presented with Spanish-language publications on Azerbaijan's history and literature, as well as souvenirs introducing the country's cultural heritage.

The exhibition features 35 artworks by 17 Azerbaijani artists, offering Argentine audiences an opportunity to discover Azerbaijan's artistic traditions and cultural identity.