Araghchi Mocks Israeli Envoy Over US Troops Comments
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mocked Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter on Friday over his comments on US troops returning home.
"We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military," Araghchi said in a social media post.
The minister's comments came after Leiter claimed in a US TV program that US troops will be "back to their families here when Iran is defeated."
Since the beginning of the war against Iran, multiple media reports have indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed and pressured US President Donald Trump to launch military action against Iran.
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