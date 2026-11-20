MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova attended a meeting between parliamentary speakers participating in the Council and 61st plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS IPA) and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Accprding to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the meeting was attended by the heads of parliaments.

During the meeting, the importance of international parliamentary organisations in deepening cooperation among member states, including expanding legislative ties, was highlighted.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov praised the activities of the CIS IPA, noting that the Assembly has for many years been working effectively to establish a solid legislative framework for interstate cooperation.

The Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan briefed the parliamentary speakers on his country's long-standing relations with member states of the organisation and the joint projects being implemented.

He also expressed Turkmenistan's intention to continue its efforts in this direction.