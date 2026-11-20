MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SHENZHEN, Nov 20 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Friday announced the launch of negotiations for a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership, reported Xinhua.

The announcement was made during Xi's meeting with Prabowo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Prabowo is in China for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, held from Wednesday to Thursday.

Xi said the two countries should strengthen strategic communication and solidarity, deepen all-round strategic cooperation, consolidate the foundation of political trust, and jointly guard against and respond to external risks.

He called on both countries to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, advance major projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and deepen cooperation in energy and mineral resources, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and clean energy.

Xi called for efforts to reach an all-round, high-standard comprehensive economic partnership agreement at an early date.

--NNN-XINHUA