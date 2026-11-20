MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 20 (NNN-Yonhap) -- A total of 111 cases of alleged cheating involving electronic devices took place during the annual national college entrance exam this week, Yonhap News Agency reported quoting the education ministry on Friday.

Of the total, 54 cases were identified after the government sent disaster alerts to mobile phones nationwide as part of strengthened anti-cheating measures for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday, according to the ministry.

Authorities also found 52 cases through other methods, such as by detecting Wi-Fi signals, while five were caught red-handed using smart devices.

The government stepped up measures to root out cheating this year following widespread public outrage over the recent confession of the top scorer of this year's tax accountant exam that he had cheated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices.

Across three disaster alerts that rang loud alarms even for muted devices, authorities detected 31 cases in the first alert, 11 in the second and 12 in the third.

Among those caught red-handed, a test taker in South Chungcheong Province used smart glasses, while a test taker in Gyeonggi used a miniature camera and wireless earphones.

The ministry, which has warned of actively seeking criminal punishment against AI-assisted cheaters, plans to determine the level of punishment by examining each of the cases.

The government has said it seeks to ban test takers caught cheating with AI from taking the CSAT again for up to 10 years.

--NNN-YONHAP