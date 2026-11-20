MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee under the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the European Business Association of Kazakhstan (EUROBAK) have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the business environment, enhance technical regulation, and introduce international best practices, according to the ministry.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be aligning national requirements with international and regional standards. Particular attention will be paid to reducing the regulatory burden on businesses while maintaining product safety and quality requirements.

The memorandum outlines five main areas of cooperation: harmonising national requirements with international and regional standards; improving technical regulation, standardisation, metrology, conformity assessment, and state control mechanisms; identifying and reducing regulatory barriers and streamlining administrative procedures; developing expert cooperation through roundtables, seminars, industry forums, and working meetings; and introducing international best practices to improve product quality and competitiveness.

"The signed document will enable business representatives to participate in discussions on current technical regulation issues and put forward initiatives and proposals to improve existing regulatory mechanisms. It will also help promptly identify challenges faced by entrepreneurs and develop joint solutions in line with Kazakhstan's legislation and the law of the Eurasian Economic Union," Chair of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee Zhanna Yessenbekova said.

EUROBAK brings together representatives of European and Kazakh business communities, serving as a platform for promoting business interests, developing trade and economic ties, and engaging with government authorities.