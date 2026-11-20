MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global, registering a, according to a new market study by

Automation is increasingly shaping the future of manufacturing as companies pursue greater productivity, operational resilience, and production accuracy. Industrial robotics technologies are being deployed across assembly lines, material handling operations, welding stations, and precision manufacturing environments to support higher levels of efficiency and consistency. As manufacturers modernize facilities to meet evolving production requirements, industrial robotics is becoming a strategic investment area across global industrial sectors.

Manufacturing Automation Accelerates Demand for Industrial Robotics

Manufacturers across multiple industries are increasing investments in automation technologies to enhance production efficiency and address operational challenges. Industrial robots are increasingly being adopted to support high-volume manufacturing operations, improve product quality, reduce production errors, and optimize resource utilization throughout production facilities.

The Industrial Robotics Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for automated solutions that perform repetitive, precision-driven tasks with greater speed and consistency than conventional production methods. Industries such as automotive, electronics, machinery, metals, and manufacturing are using robotic technology to improve productivity in highly competitive, dynamic market environments.

Labor shortages in several manufacturing industries are another factor fueling the use of industrial robots. This is because using robots to automate key production processes will enable the manufacturer to maintain continuous production without relying on manual labor for repetitive industrial tasks.

Collaborative Robotics Expand Application Scope Across Factories



Manufacturing environments are becoming more flexible and connected, creating opportunities for collaborative robotics and intelligent automation technologies. Collaborative robots, commonly referred to as cobots, are increasingly deployed alongside human workers to support assembly, material handling, inspection, packaging, and machine tending operations.



Among the most significant trends in the Industrial Robotics Market is the increasing adoption of robotics solutions designed for greater flexibility, ease of deployment, and human-machine collaboration. In contrast to industrial robots designed for isolated automation settings, collaborative robots enable companies to integrate automation into the manufacturing process more easily.

Progress in machine vision, sensors, artificial intelligence, and robotics software continues to increase the capabilities of the industrial robotic platform. With these advancements, robots are becoming capable of performing complex operations while maintaining higher standards of accuracy and adaptability.

As manufacturers continue to pursue smart factory initiatives, demand for robotics platforms that support digitally connected, highly flexible production systems is expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

Automotive Industry Continues to Lead Industrial Robotics Adoption

The Automotive segment remains one of the most significant end-use industries for industrial robotics deployment. Vehicle manufacturers increasingly rely on robotic systems to aid in welding, assembly, painting, inspection, material handling, and manufacturing-line production.

Automation and robotics technology allow auto manufacturers to increase production efficiency, shorten production cycles, ensure worker safety, and adhere to quality standards in their manufacturing processes. The increasing complexity of automobiles and the demands of production processes have further underscored the importance of automation in automotive manufacturing.

Investments in the development of electric vehicles, manufacturing processes, and factory upgrades are also behind the use of robotics in the industry sector. In line with greater production efficiency, robotics technology plays a crucial part in the production process.

Beyond automotive manufacturing, adoption of industrial robotics is expanding across electrical and electronics, medical and pharmaceutical, metal and machinery, food processing, and other industrial sectors as companies seek to improve operational performance and production flexibility.

Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2025: US$ 15.25 Billion

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 24.68 Billion

CAGR, 2026–2034: 5.6%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific

Key Industries: Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Rubber & Plastics, Metal & Machinery, and Food & Agriculture Key Segmentation: Type, Function, Industry, and Geography

Industrial Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

Competition within the industrial robotics market is increasingly centered on automation flexibility, software integration, machine vision capabilities, operational efficiency, and lifecycle support services. Robotics manufacturers are focusing on developing intelligent systems that support both high-volume production environments and flexible manufacturing operations.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include ABB Ltd, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Seiko Epson Corp, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Staubli International AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Universal Robots AS, and Comau SpA.

Market participants continue to expand robotics portfolios through investments in collaborative robotics, artificial intelligence, industrial software, motion control technologies, and advanced sensing systems. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on the ability to deliver scalable automation solutions that improve manufacturing efficiency and support evolving production requirements across multiple industries.

Market Segmentation

The Industrial Robotics Market is analyzed across the following segments:

By Type



Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Collaborative

Parallel Others

By Function



Soldering and Welding

Material Handling

Assembling and Disassembling

Painting and Dispensing

Milling Cutting and Processing

By Industry



Automotive

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Rubber & Plastics

Metal & Machinery Food & Agriculture

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South & Central America

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

Outlook for the Industrial Robotics Market

Industrial automation will continue to be a focus for manufacturers seeking to increase efficiency, flexibility, and competitiveness. In light of the digitalization and interconnection of manufacturing systems, robotics is playing an increasingly critical role in manufacturing.

The next stage in market development will be affected by increased use of collaborative robots, automation platforms using artificial intelligence, machine vision technology, and connectivity in manufacturing. Manufacturers have been consistently increasing investments in the next generation of automation platforms. Leading robotics manufacturers, including ABB Ltd, FANUC Corp, Yaskawa Electric Corp, and Universal Robots A/S, are expanding capabilities in collaborative robotics, machine vision, and intelligent automation systems to support the evolving needs of modern manufacturing environments.

The Industrial Robotics Market forecast projects the market to reach US$ 24.68 billion by 2034, supported by continued manufacturing modernization, growing automation investments, and increasing deployment of robotics technologies across a broad range of industrial sectors.

About the Industrial Robotics Market Report

The Industrial Robotics Market report from The Insight Partners provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, technology trends, regional developments, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

The study evaluates factors influencing market expansion, including manufacturing automation, advances in robotics technology, industrial digitization, smart factory adoption, and evolving production requirements. It also analyzes market developments across major industries, types of robotics, functional categories, and geographic regions, while examining competitive strategies and future growth opportunities.

The report is designed to support manufacturers, automation providers, technology vendors, investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders in identifying growth opportunities and making informed business decisions.

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Organization Overview:

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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