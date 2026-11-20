A regulation panel at the May 2026 edition of Daos Week, which hosted 18 events and 81 speakers over seven days

Founders, investors and executives at Daos Hub during Daos Week in May 2026

Stablecoins, tokenised assets and venture capital: three days of filmed debates and closed-door roundtables at Daos Hub, Dubai, 30 November–2 December 2026.

- Anton Brovko, COO of DaosDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daos Digital Assets Week will bring banks, regulators, asset managers, crypto platforms, founders and investors together at Daos Hub in Dubai from 30 November to 2 December 2026. The three-day programme pairs filmed firesides and debates with closed-door roundtables of up to 20 participants. Daos reviews applications for each day.Each day has its own theme: stablecoins and institutional adoption on 30 November, tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) and onchain finance on 1 December, and venture capital and AI founders on 2 December. Selected firesides and debates will be filmed for a new Daos show. The closed-door roundtables are never recorded.Institutional & Stablecoins SummitThe Institutional & Stablecoins Summit opens on 30 November with a filmed fireside, "Who Really Controls Digital Money?". A closed-door roundtable follows on how institutions choose a digital asset provider, and whether banks, asset managers or crypto platforms will keep the institutional client.Roundtable participants include Philippe Clonen, Head of Financial Institutions at Fireblocks; Bryan Stirewalt, Executive Advisor at Grant Thornton UAE; Sebastien Vaillant, Sales Director MEA at Ledger Enterprise; Sonia Shaw, CEO of OneAsset; and Gino Wirthensohn, Chief Compliance Officer at Laser Digital. Leven Li, VP Compliance, MEA & RoW at Crypto, Jack Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of BoomFi, and Omar Abbas, CEO and co-founder of BurjX, also join the roundtable.The first day's filmed debate, "Will Banks Capture the Stablecoin Business?", asks who will lead stablecoin payments in the Gulf: banks or crypto firms.RWAs & Onchain FinanceOn 1 December, Paul Boots, Senior Director and Head of Sector Development at Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), opens with a filmed fireside, "Tokenized Stocks: What Does the Investor Actually Own?".The closed-door roundtable "Beyond Tokenization: What Makes RWAs Work in Onchain Finance?" brings together Talal Tabbaa, Co-founder and CEO of CoinMENA; Jad Kachmar, General Manager of Fractional Ownership at PRYPCO; Zain Umer, Managing Director of CFC MENA; Pritam Dutta, CEO of Zoth; and Mustafa Khaliq, Lead for MENAP at ZIG Finance. The evening session, "The RWA Debates: Are Tokenized Assets Ready for Institutional Capital?", tests whether tokenised assets can meet the standards institutional investors require.VCs & AI Founders GatheringThe VCs & AI Founders Gathering on 2 December is a day for startup founders and the investors who back them. It features a founder fireside, "Would You Build the Same Company Today?", a VC fireside and "From $0 to $100M ARR: AI Founders Panel". The day closes with "The VC Button: Pitch or Pass", in which founders have 60 seconds to pitch before an investor decides whether to hear more or give a verdict.More confirmed speakersThe Daos Week line-up also includes Chantal Bradford, Head of EMEA Market Sales at Coinbase; Faraj Abutalibov, Senior Advisor for Middle East Market Development at Stellar; and Liam Birch, Head of Institutional Sales and Trading UAE at OKX. Nasha Afshar (Komainu, MENA) and Alex Williams, Head of Markets at Fuze, are also taking part.The questions behind Daos Week"Digital assets in the UAE have moved from pilots to live products, and the hardest questions now sit between banks, platforms and regulators: who owns the client, who carries the risk and who gets paid," said Anton Brovko, COO of Daos. "Daos Week puts the people who answer those questions in one room, and keeps the most candid conversations off the record."Daos Week is built for founders and investors and the institutions they work with: banks, digital asset companies, infrastructure providers and regulators. Every guest is approved before the event, and some roundtables are by invitation only.In May 2026, Daos Week held 18 events over seven days, with 81 speakers and more than 1,000 decision-makers in attendance. MENA Fintech Association and Dubai Blockchain Center supported that edition as strategic ecosystem partners.Attendance and registrationApply for each day separately; guests can attend a single day. The first two days are free to attend. The third is a paid day: the ticket amount is reserved when you apply and charged only if Daos approves the application.Daos Week takes place at Daos Hub, on the 51st and 52nd floors of Business Central Towers, Tower B, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina. Approved guests receive arrival details.30 November: luma/daosweek-day11 December: luma/daosweek-day22 December: luma/daosweek-day3About DaosDaos connects founders, executives, investors and creators through verified membership, events and practical support for building companies. Daos Hub, its Dubai base, occupies the 51st and 52nd floors of Business Central Towers and includes workspaces, meeting rooms, an event hall and studios for video and podcast production. Daos also helps companies set up and produce events and media. More than 10,000 people have attended Daos events.CONTACTName: Mary RepekhCompany: DaosPhone: +971 4 576 2440 (display as text)Email:... (display as link)Website:

Maryna Repekh

Daos

+971 58 900 0951

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daos Digital Assets Week Returns to Dubai With VARA, Coinbase and OKX Speakers News Provided By Daos November 20, 2026, 08:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.