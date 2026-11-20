2026 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Winner Companies

The Best Companies to Work in Myanmar, powered by com, announces 2026 winners: companies with high employee engagement and workplace excellence.

YANGON, MYANMAR, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- – YANGON, MYANMAR. The Best Companies to Work in Myanmar (BCIM) Awards, powered by href="" rel="external nofollow" co, proudly announces the winners of the 2026 edition, continuing its mission of recognising and celebrating organisations that demonstrate outstanding employee satisfaction, engagement and workplace excellence.Now in its sixth year, the BCIM Awards have become an established platform for recognising organisations that place their people at the centre of their business success. The Awards celebrate companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to employee wellbeing, professional development and building positive workplace cultures, while providing valuable insights into the employee experience across.Launched in 2020, the BCIM Awards was established to address the growing need for credible, data-driven insights into employee engagement and workplace satisfaction in Myanmar. Over the years, the programme has provided participating organisations with an independent benchmark to understand employee sentiment, evaluate workplace practices and identify opportunities to strengthen their employee experience.The 2026 BCIM Winners are:1. Aung Htake Tan Business Group2. CANAL+ Myanmar Limited3. Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages Myanmar4. Concordia Public Limited5. Daiichi Life Insurance Myanmar6. JTI7. Marlarmyaing Public Company Limited8. My Medicine9. Myanmar Airways International10. Myanmar Zarla Distribution Co.,Ltd.11. Strong Company Limited12. UPLYFT360° CORPORATE SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED13. Win & Win Co.,Ltd."Congratulations to all the winners of the 2026 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Awards," said Mr. Sean Hope, Head of Customer Solutions, JobNet Group. "As we celebrate the sixth year of BCIM, we are encouraged to see organisations continuing to recognise the importance of employee engagement and workplace satisfaction. Creating a positive workplace goes beyond policies and benefits; it requires a genuine commitment to listening to employees, understanding their needs and investing in their development. We are proud to recognise this year's winners for their efforts in building workplaces where people can thrive."Participating companies in the 2026 BCIM Awards completed an extensive 70-question Employee Engagement Survey designed to capture employees' perspectives across key areas of their working experience, including job satisfaction, leadership, workplace culture, and professional development. The survey results were verified by VDB Loi Myanmar, ensuring transparency and credibility. Companies meeting the qualifying engagement benchmark score of 75% were eligible winners of the 2026 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar.Beyond the recognition, all companies participating in the 2026 BCIM Awards will also receive the 2026 BCIM Survey Report, providing valuable insights into employee engagement and satisfaction within their own organisations, as well as aggregated industry scores for benchmarking. The report enables companies to identify trends and strengths across different departments within their organisation, benchmark their employee engagement scores against industry averages, and gain a clearer understanding of areas for improvement. These insights serve as a valuable resource for HR professionals and business leaders to make more informed decisions and develop effective people strategies.About JobNet GroupJobNet Group is a leading multinational technology company specialising in e-recruitment solutions. With its established com and com platforms in Myanmar, and href="" rel="external nofollow" co in Cambodia, the group delivers innovative recruitment technology and solutions that connect employers with qualified talent.Through its industry-leading recruitment platforms, digital solutions and HR initiatives, JobNet Group is committed to making recruitment more efficient and effective while supporting employers in building stronger workforces and helping job seekers access better career opportunities.

Sean Hope

com

+95 9 45067 4197

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Best Companies to Work in Myanmar 2026: Announcing This Year's Outstanding Employers News Provided By Myanmar One Online Company Limited November 20, 2026, 08:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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