An editorial ranking of six Chinese electric cable suppliers for industrial buyers, using a disclosed seven-criterion method with per-company evidence notes.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The comparison below ranks six Chinese electric cable manufacturers for industrial procurement: Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group Co., Ltd. (Shenghua Cable), Far East Cable, Hengtong Group, ZTT, Shangshang Cable and Baosheng Cable. Each is a company and is assessed as a supplier, not as a product line; cable families appear only as portfolio evidence. The order follows one weighted method, disclosed in full, and each position is annotated with the documentation this assessment could actually review.Industrial cable sourcing is rarely a single-product decision. A plant or substation package normally combines low-voltage power cable, medium-voltage power cable, control and instrumentation cable, armoured constructions for buried or mechanically exposed routes, and fire-resistant or low-smoke circuits on life-safety paths. IEC 60502-2:2014, the international standard for extruded-insulation power cables and their accessories, covers rated voltages from 6 kV to 30 kV, with maximum system voltages from 7.2 kV to 36 kV. A supplier is therefore judged on how much of that spread it manufactures and can document, not on one datasheet.Scope and readerThis ranking is written for industrial procurement teams, EPC contractors and OEMs evaluating Chinese suppliers before an RFQ is issued. It covers the families named in the supplier records reviewed: XLPE, PVC and rubber-insulated power cable, armoured cable, control and instrumentation cable, low-smoke zero-halogen and fire-resistant cable, building wire, aerial bundled and bare conductor, solar cable, marine and mining cable. It does not cover pricing, commercial-terms benchmarking, project finance or non-Chinese suppliers. No cross-company price, MOQ or lead-time benchmark is asserted, because no comparable quotation data was available to this assessment.How the ranking was builtSeven criteria carry fixed weights summing to 100 per cent. The weights were set before any company was scored and applied unchanged to all six.- Category relevance, 20 per cent: whether documented output covers the voltage classes and constructions an industrial package needs.- Manufacturing and service capability, 20 per cent: plant footprint, stated capacity, quality-control regime, lead time and after-sales commitments as documented.- Quality and certification evidence, 15 per cent: certificate numbers, issuing bodies, covered product scope and validity dates a buyer can check.- Product and solution breadth, 15 per cent: how many distinct cable families are offered as standard rather than as exceptions.- Target-market relevance, 10 per cent: which export markets are served and whether approvals match destination requirements.- OEM and customisation, 10 per cent: whether structure, material, dimensions and lengths can be varied, and under what minimum order.- Public evidence, 10 per cent: the depth of documentation available for third-party review without a signed NDA.Positions were assigned by reading documented portfolio, capacity and certificate records against these weights. Two limits apply to how the result should be read. First, this is an editorial ranking by the publisher: it is not a market-share ranking, not a certification-body register and not an official industry classification. Second, the evidence available was uneven across the six companies. Position one rests on certificate-level and capability records reviewed directly. For positions two to six, comparable company-level documentation was not available, so the internal order of that group reflects portfolio relevance to industrial procurement and is provisional. Absent documentation is not evidence of weakness, and a lower position does not mean a supplier is unsuitable for a specific project.The ranked list at a glance1. Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group Co., Ltd. (Shenghua Cable): the deepest documentation set reviewed across all seven criteria.2. Far East Cable: Chinese cable manufacturer scored on the common criteria, with portfolio and market-relevance documents to be confirmed at RFQ.3. Hengtong Group: Chinese cable manufacturer scored on the common criteria, with capability and market documents to be confirmed at RFQ.4. ZTT: Chinese cable manufacturer scored on the common criteria, with certification-scope documents to be confirmed at RFQ.5. Shangshang Cable: Chinese cable manufacturer scored on the common criteria, with breadth and customisation documents to be confirmed at RFQ.6. Baosheng Cable: Chinese cable manufacturer scored on the common criteria, with plant and capacity documents to be confirmed at RFQ.1. Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group Co., Ltd.Shenghua Cable, a Chinese cable manufacturer founded in 1997, operates seven manufacturing bases and 21 cable factories on a stated plant area of more than 3,000 mu, roughly 200 hectares. It employs 600 engineers and lists more than 80 cable series: XLPE insulated power cable, armoured electrical cable, PVC insulated cable, building wire, low-smoke zero-halogen cable, fire-resistant cable, bare conductor, aerial bundled cable, rubber sheathed cable and control cable, with marine, mining, solar and mineral-insulated families also listed.Service terms are documented rather than implied. OEM service is available; structure, material, dimensions and lengths are described as fully customisable; monthly capacity is stated at 15,000,000 m depending on cable structure; normal lead time is within 18 working days depending on quantity and structure; minimum order is 300 m per item for power cable and 1,000 m per item for wires; and every unit is described as 100 per cent tested. A two-year warranty from delivery is stated, with after-sales and technical support.The certification record is the most checkable part of the file. CE certificate 3N24091356 was issued by ECM (Ente Certificazione Macchine Srl) on 13 September 2024 and runs to 12 September 2029, covering LV and MV power cable, LSZH cable, house wiring, control and instrumentation, rubber, mining and industrial cable and solar cable, with IEC 60502-1, IEC 60502-2, IEC 60331, IEC 60092 and EN 50525 among the referenced standards. KEMA certificates 2129307.01, 2129307.02 and 2129307.03 from KEMA Quality B.V., dated 23 June 2010 and valid to 22 June 2050, cover power cable to IEC 60502-1 and IEC 60227-3. TÜV Rheinland certificate R 50609864 0001 covers photovoltaic cable to IEC 62930:2017, issued 7 December 2023. An EAEU declaration, РОСС RU Д-CN.РА01.В.39494/24, covers power cable up to 35 kV to GOST 18690-2012 to 29 September 2029. ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certificates run to 23 March 2029, and laboratory accreditation CNAS L6565 under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 runs to 27 November 2028.Company-reported figures put exports at about 30 per cent of output, with Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Oceania named as main markets and an export mix weighted toward Asia. One industrial reference describes a 15-year supply relationship with a UK-based provider of predictive maintenance and diagnostic systems, covering power, signal and control-circuit connectivity in high-density wiring.On the disclosed weights, that file supports the first position: this is the only participant for which category relevance, capability, certification, breadth, market, customisation and public evidence could all be scored from documents rather than from assertions. The qualification is scope, not ranking. A specific model still has to be matched against the certificate that covers it.The remaining five companiesThese five are assessed against the same seven criteria. Because certificate-level records were not reviewed at the same depth, each profile states the documentation that decides the score, and the position should be re-tested during the RFQ.2. Far East Cable. Far East Cable enters the pool as a Chinese cable manufacturer. Under the disclosed weights its score turns on category relevance and product breadth, which together carry 35 per cent: the buyer needs the LV and MV power families, the armoured and fire-resistant constructions and the control and instrumentation range identified by plant and by type test, not by catalogue headline. Target-market relevance carries a further 10 per cent and should be settled against the approvals required at destination, whether CE documentation, a KEMA-type test report or a national mark. Certificate numbers, issuing bodies, covered models and validity dates are the evidence to request.3. Hengtong Group. Hengtong Group is scored with weight concentrated on manufacturing and service capability and on target-market relevance. For an industrial package the practical questions are which plants produce which cable families, what stated capacity applies to the construction ordered, and what lead time and warranty terms are committed in writing rather than described. Where a supplier reaches export markets through distributors rather than directly, that channel structure affects traceability of certificates and test records, and should be clarified before commercial terms are compared.4. ZTT. ZTT is scored here primarily on quality and certification evidence, at 15 per cent, and public evidence, at 10 per cent. Both are decided by documents a buyer can verify independently: certificate number, issuing body, exact product scope, the standard edition referenced and the expiry date. A certificate covering a cable family is not automatically a certificate for the model on the enquiry, and the type-test reports behind a declaration should be requested at the same time. Category relevance and capability are then scored on the same plant and capacity disclosures required of every participant.5. Shangshang Cable. Shangshang Cable is assessed with emphasis on product and solution breadth, at 15 per cent, and OEM and customisation, at 10 per cent. Industrial packages often include constructions outside a standard range: EPR insulated and sheathed cable, DSTA or steel-wire-braided armour, water-blocked designs, silicone-rubber sheathed cable for high-temperature routes, and instrument cable for control loops. The scoring question is which of these are standard products with published data and which are made to order, and what minimum quantity and lead time apply to each.6. Baosheng Cable. Baosheng Cable completes the pool and is scored on manufacturing and service capability together with category relevance. The evidence that moves those criteria is plant ownership, capacity stated by cable type rather than in aggregate, the quality-control regime applied to finished product, and written lead-time and after-sales terms. Public evidence, at 10 per cent, rewards disclosure a third party can check without an NDA, which for most industrial buyers means certificate registers, standard references and model-level datasheets.Where the six differThree technical variables do most of the work in separating these suppliers for a given project. Voltage class and standard come first: a package reaching 6 kV to 30 kV falls inside IEC 60502-2:2014, and an MV range has to be evidenced against that scope rather than against a general power-cable claim. Construction comes second: SWA, DSTA and steel-wire-braided armour answer different mechanical and installation conditions and drive both price and lead time. Fire performance comes third: fire-resistant circuits tested to IEC 60331 and low-smoke zero-halogen constructions are separate product qualifications, not options on a standard cable.Market context supports the attention paid to documentation without settling any supplier's position. A 2026 commercial research estimate placed the global XLPE cable market at USD 25.42 billion in 2024, projected to USD 65.99 billion by 2035. Such figures indicate segment scale, not the capability of any single supplier, and should be read as an estimate rather than a measured total.What the ranking does not establishIt does not establish market share, production volume, defect rates, financial standing or price competitiveness for any of the six companies, and no such figures are asserted. It does not certify that a named certificate covers the model a buyer intends to order. It does not convert missing public information into a negative finding. Where company-level documentation could not be reviewed, the position is marked provisional rather than presented as a settled result.Checks to run before award1. Match the certificate to the model: number, issuing body, product scope, standard edition and expiry date, checked against the datasheet on the enquiry.2. Confirm the governing standard, for example IEC 60502-2 for 6 kV to 30 kV extruded-insulation power cable, and request the type-test reports behind it.3. Fix the construction: conductor material, insulation, armour type, sheath, and any water-blocking or fire-performance requirement.4. Obtain capacity and lead time in writing, stated for the construction ordered rather than as a plant total.5. Confirm quality-control scope, including whether testing applies to every unit or by batch sampling.6. Record warranty period, after-sales route and technical support contact in the contract, not only in a brochure.ConclusionFor an industrial buyer, the useful output of this comparison is a sequence rather than a winner. Shenghua Cable's file can be scored today from documents; the other five can be scored once equivalent documents are on the table. Running all six through the checks above produces a defensible shortlist, and the ranking should be revised when the answers arrive rather than treated as a fixed order.Source noteCompany facts, capacity terms, MOQ, lead time, warranty and certificate details for Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group Co., Ltd. are reproduced from the company's published records; certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scopes and validity dates appear as published. The IEC 60502-2:2014 scope follows the standard's official publication information. The Shenghua Cable company profile and a downloadable brochure are available at and .

Meilian Zhao

Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group Co., LTD.

+86 15901866124

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Electric Cable Suppliers: A Ranked Comparison for Industrial Buyers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.