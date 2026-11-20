ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when faith, love, and survival collide during one of history's most turbulent periods? Award-winning author Cheryl Bristow explores this question in A Shield in the Shadows, a compelling historical novel that transports readers back to the Roman Empire of 405 AD when barbarian invasions, religious tensions, and political instability threatened an entire civilization.

Drawing on more than twelve years of research, Bristow brings an often-overlooked chapter of European history to life through an unforgettable story of courage, displacement, romance, and resilience.

At the heart of the novel is Theona, the daughter of a Christian Vandal missionary to the Goths, as her peaceful existence is shattered when Hunnic marauders destroy her settlement. Forced into a desperate journey with her father and fellow survivors, she becomes entangled in a historic massive migration into the fabled Roman Empire. It is led by a fanatical pagan Gothic chieftain named Radagaisus, who wants to punish Rome for abandoning its own traditional pagan roots for Christianity.

As Theona struggles to preserve her faith and identity, an unexpected romantic connection with the chieftain's determined younger son complicates her already dangerous circumstances.

Meanwhile, Marius Ausonius, a young Gallic aristocrat serving in the Roman Army, finds himself confronting the approaching invasion. His unexpected encounter with Theona creates a connection that will influence both their lives amid the escalating conflict.

Combining historical authenticity, emotional storytelling, and powerful Christian themes, A Shield in the Shadows offers readers an immersive journey through a world where courage and faith are tested by extraordinary circumstances. Themes of migration, intolerance, belonging, and personal conviction give A Shield in the Shadows a relevance that extends beyond its ancient setting and into our own, and give life to the experiences of ordinary people caught in the middle of war, competing cultures, religious beliefs, and political powers, but it is the gripping storyline and complex characters that make this book so engrossing.

The novel has also earned significant literary recognition, including two Word Guild Awards, a Beverly Hills Book Award, first prize in Christian Fiction at the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and a Canada Book Award.

Available Now: A Shield in the Shadows is available through Amazon, Cheryl Bristow's author website, and other booksellers in print and e-book format. The audiobook version will also be available within the next few weeks.

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About Cheryl Bristow

Cheryl Bristow is an award-winning Canadian author whose passion for historical research and vivid storytelling brings fascinating periods of the past to life. Her writing explores faith, human relationships, cultural conflict, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

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Cheryl Bristow

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Award-Winning Author Cheryl Bristow Explores Faith, Survival, and Cultural Conflict in A Shield in the Shadows News Provided By Nux News wire November 20, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR



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