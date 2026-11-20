MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Financial software company Intuit has agreed to sell its email marketing platform Mailchimp to Italian technology group Bending Spoons for approximately $3.68 billion. The transaction comes five years after Intuit acquired Mailchimp for around $12 billion, marking a significant change in the ownership of one of the better-known digital marketing platforms for small businesses.

The agreement was announced on November 19 alongside Intuit's first-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results.

Cash and shares make up the transaction

The proposed sale includes approximately $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in Bending Spoons stock.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Intuit said the divestment will allow it to concentrate more heavily on its core financial software and AI-powered services for small businesses.

Mailchimp generated revenue of $313 million during Intuit's first fiscal quarter, down 1% from the corresponding period a year earlier. The performance was one factor in the company's decision to reconsider the platform's position within its wider business portfolio.

Intuit's strategy shifts towards financial software and AI

Intuit's first-quarter revenue increased 12% year on year to $4.4 billion. Revenue from its Global Business Solutions division grew 15% to $3.1 billion, while consumer revenue increased 7% to $958 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reached $2.91, up 56% from the previous year.

The company has increasingly positioned its products around financial management, business accounting and AI-powered services. Its portfolio includes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma and Intuit Enterprise Suite.

Following the Mailchimp sale, Intuit intends to use the cash proceeds to repurchase shares of its common stock during fiscal 2027 after the transaction closes.

Bending Spoons expands its digital product portfolio

For Bending Spoons, the acquisition adds a major business marketing platform to its collection of digital products.

The Italian company has been expanding through acquisitions, building a portfolio of established software and consumer technology businesses.

It has indicated plans to invest in Mailchimp's technology, products, marketing and monetisation. The extent to which these changes improve the platform's growth will become clearer after the acquisition is completed.

What investors will monitor

The transaction highlights the difference between the price Intuit originally paid for Mailchimp and the amount it has now agreed to accept.

Investors will monitor whether the sale improves Intuit's strategic focus and capital allocation, while Bending Spoons will be assessed on its ability to improve Mailchimp's growth and profitability.

The deal also reflects ongoing consolidation in the global software industry, where established platforms are changing ownership as companies reassess their business priorities.