The Brazilian scientific instrumentation company positions its multi-sensor actigraphs and digital sleep diary for research groups rebuilding protocols after the withdrawal of legacy actigraphy equipment.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 20, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Sleep research groups worldwide are selecting replacement actigraphy hardware following the discontinuation of the Philips Actiwatch line, whose sales ended after December 2022. Condor Instruments, a Brazilian scientific instrumentation company, is positioning its research grade actigraph range for laboratories rebuilding protocols around new equipment.





The range comprises two instruments. ActTrust 2 records three axis accelerometry, wrist and ambient temperature and RGB light, with recording capacity of up to two months at a sixty second epoch. ActLumus records three axis accelerometry, wrist and ambient temperature, spectral photopic and melanopic light and capacitive off-wrist detection, with recording capacity of up to one month at the same epoch length. Both instruments carry an IP67 rating and a participant event marker button.

The two devices differ mainly in light measurement. ActTrust 2 records light through RGB channels, while ActLumus estimates spectral composition across ten channels, which allows photopic illuminance and melanopic equivalent daylight illuminance to be reported separately. Melanopic equivalent daylight illuminance is defined in an international standard and is the quantity used in current consensus recommendations for daytime, evening and nighttime light exposure.

Both instruments ship with ActStudio, the company analysis software, which exports epoch level data alongside generated reports. Condor Cloud supports monitoring of data collection while a study is in progress, and the Condor Instruments Sleep Diary application records participant reported entries on the same timebase as the sensor data.

“Research groups losing an established instrument need measurement comparability and protocol stability far more than they need new features, and the questions they bring concern epoch settings, activity modes and export formats,” said a representative of Condor Instruments.

The withdrawal of the Actiwatch line removed a widely used reference instrument from clinical and research markets. Groups running longitudinal cohorts have since faced questions about repair, replacement supply and the long term readability of archived recordings, alongside the methodological question of how to handle a device transition inside an ongoing study.

Actigraphy estimates sleep and wake from movement and does not identify sleep stages, a limitation the company states directly in its technical documentation. Studies requiring sleep architecture continue to rely on polysomnography.

Condor Instruments was founded in 2013 and operates from Sao Paulo with an in house team of engineers, developers and researchers. Its instruments have been used in published research, including validation work on activity based energy expenditure estimation, and are supplied internationally through a distributor network.

The company also publishes sensor response data for its light measurement hardware, including spectral, angular and linear response curves, which research groups use when specifying measurement quantities in study protocols.

Both instruments are available to research institutions, clinical services and academic groups worldwide. Enquiries regarding specifications, protocol configuration and distribution are handled directly by the company.

About the Company

Condor Instruments is a Brazilian technology company founded in 2013, based in Sao Paulo and operating internationally in scientific and medical instrumentation. The company develops research grade actigraphs, wearable light sensors, digital sleep diary software and analysis tools used by sleep laboratories, clinicians and academic research groups worldwide.

Contact Information

. Address: Av. Prof. Lineu Prestes, 2242, IPEN, CIETEC, Sala 10, Vila Universitaria, Sao Paulo, SP, 05508-000, Brazil

. Website: