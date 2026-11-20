MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has conducted simultaneous raids at the residences and premises of all seven officials, including Bermo Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Manoj Kumar, arrested in connection with the illegal sale, purchase, and transfer of 9.65 acres of land acquired for the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, officials said on Friday.

According to information, ACB teams are scrutinising land-related documents, electronic evidence, and other records during the searches.

The ACB arrested SDO Manoj Kumar on Thursday. He had previously served as the Circle Officer (CO) of Bargai. Earlier, on the night of November 17, the ACB had arrested IAS officer Manoj Kumar Ranjan along with six other officials.

Those arrested include the then Land Reforms Deputy Collector (LRDC), three District Sub-Registrars, and two Circle Officers. According to the agency's preliminary investigation, these officials were allegedly involved in the illegal sale and purchase of land, manipulation of documentation processes, and tampering with government records.

The case relates to 9.65 acres of land acquired for RIMS, comprising nearly eight acres in Morabadi Mouza and 1.65 acres in Kokar Mouza. It is alleged that attempts were made to portray the acquired land as private property through forged documents and manipulation of official records.

Investigators have also examined procedures related to land registration, mutation, power of attorney documents, and other associated records.

During the probe, it also emerged that construction had been carried out on a portion of the land, which was later removed following judicial proceedings.

The ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter on January 5, 2026, following directions from the Jharkhand High Court. Since then, investigators have scrutinised various land-related documents and government records, expanding the probe to the Revenue Department, Registration Department, and other related agencies.

The recent arrests and raids are being viewed as a significant development in the case.

According to ACB officials, documents recovered during the searches and the interrogation of the arrested officials could reveal further details about the alleged land transactions and alterations made to government records. The role of other individuals may also come under investigation.