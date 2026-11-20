MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections is underway, with results and trends emerging from Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis across the state.

The Congress party and the BJP are locked in a close contest, while several high-profile candidates are also in the fray. Meanwhile, the political picture is gradually becoming clearer as counting progresses in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections.

Early trends in the Zila Parishad elections show the Congress leading in 12 districts and the BJP in 11.

Candidates from other parties and Independents are leading in Dungarpur.

In Churu, the son and daughter-in-law of former BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore are among the prominent candidates in the contest.

Kanika Singh Rathore, wife of Parakram Rathore and daughter-in-law of former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, has won from Ward No. 23 of the Churu Zila Parishad. BJP candidate Kanika Singh secured 13,303 votes, defeating Congress candidate Asha Swami, who received 10,919 votes. Her victory has brought cheer to Rajendra Rathore's supporters.

In Ajmer, former MLA Sushil Kanwar Palada is trailing, while Congress candidate Lakshmi Kanwar is leading in Ward No. 2 of the Ajmer Zila Parishad.

Results and trends are also emerging from Bharatpur, Barmer, Alwar, Jhalawar and Jaipur.

Independent candidates have registered victories in several wards in Bharatpur.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's family has suffered a major electoral setback, with his wife and both sons losing the Panchayat Samiti elections. His elder son, Durga Singh Kharra, contested as an Independent candidate from Ward No. 19 of the Shrimadhopur Panchayat Samiti but was defeated.

His other son, Ajay Singh Kharra, who contested as a BJP candidate from Ward No. 20, also lost to Congress candidate Bhairuram.

Earlier, the minister's wife, Shanti Devi, was defeated in Ward No. 17 of the Shrimadhopur Panchayat Samiti. She lost to Congress candidate Sarita Jat.

BJP candidate Zarina Bano has lost in Ward No. 47 of the Sikar Zila Parishad. The constituency had emerged as a high-profile seat in the Fatehpur Assembly segment. Congress candidate Naseem Bano registered a decisive victory, defeating Zarina Bano by a margin of 1,627 votes.

The counting of votes for four Zila Parishads, Baran, Kota, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar and 38 Panchayat Samitis is scheduled for December 17.