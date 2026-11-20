MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has embraced motherhood and welcomed her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

The actress shared the happy news on her social media account, revealing that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Dev Nidimoru. Samantha shared a tender glimpse of her newborn son, with the picture capturing the baby's tiny fingers gently wrapped around her finger.

Sharing the pivotal, Samantha wrote,“Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026 The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj” The arrival of their son comes days after Samantha and Raj held an intimate traditional puja at their home ahead of welcoming their first child.

On November 17, Samantha and Raj gathered with members of their families for the ceremony, which featured prayers, chanting and traditional rituals seeking blessings for the mother and baby and a smooth delivery.

Pictures from the ceremony showed Samantha dressed in a red traditional outfit, while Raj was seen in a cream-coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas. The couple was also seen seeking blessings from elders and participating in the rituals.

Samantha's sister-in-law shared a detailed account of the ceremony, along with behind-the-scenes pictures. She described the gathering as a coming together of family members who had helped raise them.

She wrote,“When can we do this, Babu?” I'd been asking my annayya for so long. And finally, it was time. Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam.”

She added,“In our family, gathering at the home altar to chant and sing was part of everyday life. We grew up doing it with our grandparents, and aunties. Amma and Nanna made sure we continued. Whatever had happened that day, we sat together in prayer. It reset the home, and us. I'm grateful they gave us that.”

She further added,“I saw it all come alive in our aunties. They had travelled without their families and were together again, chanting, singing, laughing like girlfriends, and doting on my brother and me. This time, Sam and the baby to be born were receiving all that affection too. We offered the Sri Suktam and Gayatri Devi homam, chanted Gayatri 21 times, and shared our familiar family prayers.”

She further added,“Then came a song just for them:). Padma Shri Shobha Raju pinnamma composed it with love and a little mischief. I sang, Padma Shri Vidushi Sumitra Guha peddamma added her beautiful ragas, Neeru aunty joined my lines, and Amma and Usha aunty became our chorus. We had our own little family production:)! I'm grateful to everyone who helped bring us together. Seeing so many mothers blessing Sam was everything I had hoped for.”

“Little one, look at all the love you've already brought together- even before you arrived. We seek your blessings for Sam's smooth delivery and well-being, and for the baby's long, healthy life, filled with kindness, character, and purpose.”

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding was attended by a select group of family members and close friends.

The couple first worked together on The Family Man 2, where Samantha played the character of Raji. They later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. Their relationship eventually became public before they married in December 2025.

Samantha announced in June 2026 that she was expecting her first child. She had also said that she would take a maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram before returning to acting.

–IANS

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