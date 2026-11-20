MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar turned nostalgic as she wished her sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar on her 53rd birthday on Friday.

She shared a collage featuring a series of pictures capturing their bond, including moments featuring Namrata's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

The birthday post offered a glimpse into the sisters' close relationship. In one picture, Namrata, Shilpa and Sitara can be seen posing together at a restaurant.

Shilpa also reshared a picture from Namrata, thankimg her 'chintukli' for her wishes. Shilpa Shirodkar, who turned 53 on November 20, is one of the familiar faces of Hindi cinema's 1990s era. She made her Bollywood debut with Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar in 1989, sharing screen space with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.

She then went on to appear in films including Kishen Kanhaiya, Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam and Mrityudand.

At the peak of her career, Shilpa stepped away from acting after marrying UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000 and moved abroad with her family and stayed away from the entertainment industry for more than a decade.

She returned to acting with television. In 2013, she made her comeback with the television show, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, followed by shows including Silsila Pyaar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She later participated in Bigg Boss 18, which brought her back into the spotlight.

Shilpa then returned to films with Guns of Banaras and was seen in the 2025 Telugu-Hindi bilingual supernatural thriller Jatadhara.

Namrata, meanwhile, carved out her own place in the Hindi film industry after being crowned Miss India in 1993. She appeared in films including Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil and the British film Bride & Prejudice.

She married Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005 and stepped away from acting, choosing to focus on family life. The couple have two children, son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

–IANS

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