MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's agricultural exports recorded strong growth during the April-September period in the current financial year, led by Basmati rice, processed frozen potatoes and yellow dent corn, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Basmati rice exports increased 25.4 per cent to $1.6 billion, while processed potato exports rose 20.8 per cent to cross $179 million. Yellow dent corn exports surged around 12-fold. Strong growth in exports across West Asia, East and Southeast Asia, and other international markets reflects the widening geographical reach of India's agricultural and processed food exports, the statement said.

The surge in exports of Basmati rice was recorded across several important markets in West Asia, North America, and other regions.

Iran emerged as the largest destination for India's Basmati exports, with the value of shipments increasing by 44.1 per cent, from $129.8 million to $187.1 million. Saudi Arabia recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent, with exports rising to $174.4 million while the United States registered an increase of 27.7 per cent, with shipments rising to $139.8 million.

The UAE recorded growth of more than 50 per cent, with exports reaching $138.3 million during the period. Yemen, Oman and Jordan were the other destinations to which rice exports posted a significant increase.

Other destinations, including Canada, Qatar, Nepal, Mauritius and Italy, also registered increases in Basmati rice exports during the period, reflecting the widening geographical reach of Indian Basmati rice across international markets.

India's exports of frozen potatoes increased 20.8 per cent, from $148.5 million to $179.4 million during April–September in FY 2026–27. Growth was recorded across several markets, particularly in East and Southeast Asia.

The Philippines remained the leading export destination, with shipments reaching $36.7 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at $24.3 million. Indonesia registered strong growth of 75 per cent, with exports rising to $13.3 million. Exports to Japan more than doubled to $13.2 million.

Exports of yellow dent corn recorded a sharp increase, from $9.78 million during April–September in FY 2025–26 to $122.82 million in the corresponding period of FY 2026–27. The sharp increase was driven by substantial growth in shipments to several Asian markets. Vietnam emerged as the largest export destination, with shipments increasing from $0.02 million to $69.94 million, reflecting exceptional growth.

The performance reflects a combination of stronger demand in traditional markets, rapid growth in emerging destinations and the increasing geographical diversification of India's agricultural exports, the statement added.