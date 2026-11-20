Explore ASEAN Business Opportunities At ARHCASEAN RHVAC & Cleanroom Industry Expo 2027
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ARHC–ASEAN RHVAC & Cleanroom Industry Expo 2027 is one of ASEAN's leading international trade exhibitions dedicated to HVAC, refrigeration, ventilation, cleanroom technology, indoor air quality, data center cooling, cold chain logistics, smart buildings and energy-efficient solutions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Held from 17–19 March 2027 at IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand, ARHC serves as a professional business platform connecting manufacturers, distributors, contractors, consultants, engineers, project owners and buyers across Southeast Asia and beyond. Exhibitors, buyers and industry partners are welcome to join us.
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