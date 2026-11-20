MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ARHC–ASEAN RHVAC & Cleanroom Industry Expo 2027 is one of ASEAN's leading international trade exhibitions dedicated to HVAC, refrigeration, ventilation, cleanroom technology, indoor air quality, data center cooling, cold chain logistics, smart buildings and energy-efficient solutions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held from 17–19 March 2027 at IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand, ARHC serves as a professional business platform connecting manufacturers, distributors, contractors, consultants, engineers, project owners and buyers across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Exhibitors, buyers and industry partners are welcome to join us.