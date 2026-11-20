Kraken Launches TV App For Live Crypto Prices And News
The app displays asset prices, 24-hour changes, small charts and market movers. Users can select the assets they want to follow and browse news by category or coin.
Its news features include full articles, a saved reading list and a scrolling Market Wire ticker. Three layouts adjust text size and information density for different viewing distances. An ambient screensaver keeps selected market information visible.Trading remains on the phone
Kraken describes the television app as a companion to its mobile service. Viewers can scan a QR code to continue on their phones, but cannot execute trades on the television itself.
The launch adds another way to monitor markets without changing where orders are placed.
Source: Kraken's official announcement. Cover image: Kraken.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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