MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kraken announced Kraken TV on November 19, bringing live cryptocurrency prices and news to Apple TV, Android TV, including Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV. According to the exchange, the app works without an account or sign-in.

Market monitoring on a television

The app displays asset prices, 24-hour changes, small charts and market movers. Users can select the assets they want to follow and browse news by category or coin.

Its news features include full articles, a saved reading list and a scrolling Market Wire ticker. Three layouts adjust text size and information density for different viewing distances. An ambient screensaver keeps selected market information visible.

Trading remains on the phone

Kraken describes the television app as a companion to its mobile service. Viewers can scan a QR code to continue on their phones, but cannot execute trades on the television itself.

The launch adds another way to monitor markets without changing where orders are placed.

Source: Kraken's official announcement. Cover image: Kraken.

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