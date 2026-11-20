MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MEXC said its November 2026 proof-of-reserves report showed reserves exceeding reported user liabilities for Bitcoin, Ether, USDT and USDC. The exchange published the update on November 19 and identified Hacken as the independent auditor.

Reported reserve ratios

According to MEXC, the assessment recorded ratios of 318% for Bitcoin, 122% for USDT, 112% for Ether and 110% for USDC. These figures describe the assets covered by the report, rather than an investment return.

MEXC said the work covered liabilities, ownership of reserves, reserve calculations and Merkle tree verification. Hacken also lists the November assessment on its audit website.

How users can check inclusion

The exchange directs customers to its proof-of-reserves page to review the snapshot and verify that their balances are included through its Merkle tree system.

A reserve snapshot concerns a particular assessment. It should not be read as a guarantee of future solvency or protection against every operational risk.

Sources: MEXC announcement, Hacken assessment listing and MEXC verification page. Cover image: MEXC.

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