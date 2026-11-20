MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bybit announced on November 19 that eligible customers could access Anthropic shares, identified as ANT, through its Direct Stocks service following the company's public listing.

Secondary-market access

The announcement concerns buying and selling shares in the secondary market. Bybit explicitly says the service does not provide IPO subscriptions or allocations at the offering price. Execution prices depend on market conditions and order instructions.

Bybit's guide distinguishes whole-share limit orders submitted before the stock opens from whole-share market orders available after opening during regular US trading hours. Customers should check the trading page for current order availability and fractional-share support.

Eligibility and service providers

Access requires level-two identity or business verification and an account in good standing. Availability varies by jurisdiction, and fees and product restrictions apply.

Bybit identifies Infra Capital Limited as the introducing broker and Alpaca Securities as the US clearing, settlement and custody provider. This direct-share service has different terms from tokenized stocks or perpetual futures offered by crypto platforms.

Source: Bybit's official announcement. Cover: editorial illustration.

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