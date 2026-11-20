Bybit Adds Anthropic Shares To Direct Stocks For Eligible Users
The announcement concerns buying and selling shares in the secondary market. Bybit explicitly says the service does not provide IPO subscriptions or allocations at the offering price. Execution prices depend on market conditions and order instructions.
Bybit's guide distinguishes whole-share limit orders submitted before the stock opens from whole-share market orders available after opening during regular US trading hours. Customers should check the trading page for current order availability and fractional-share support.Eligibility and service providers
Access requires level-two identity or business verification and an account in good standing. Availability varies by jurisdiction, and fees and product restrictions apply.
Bybit identifies Infra Capital Limited as the introducing broker and Alpaca Securities as the US clearing, settlement and custody provider. This direct-share service has different terms from tokenized stocks or perpetual futures offered by crypto platforms.
Source: Bybit's official announcement. Cover: editorial illustration.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment