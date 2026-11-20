MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) OKX published arrangements on November 19 for adjusting its Sandisk-linked Onchain ExchangeOS products following the company's eight-for-one stock split. The exchange scheduled the adjustment process to begin at 01:00 UTC on November 20.

Spot balances and futures positions

The notice covers ptSNDK-XP spot tokens and ptSNDK-XP-PERP perpetual futures. Spot quantities are multiplied by eight with a corresponding reduction in unit price. The split itself creates no additional investment return.

For perpetuals, OKX describes closing positions at the pre-adjustment mark price and reopening them in the same direction at the adjusted mark price without system-generated trading fees. Previously unrealized profit or loss becomes realized in that process.

Trading and transfers have separate arrangements

OKX said trading and risk controls would remain active, including liquidation and auto-deleveraging. Price limits would temporarily tighten, while affected deposits, withdrawals and transfers would be suspended pending the required conditions.

The notice does not establish that every service has resumed. Users should check each product's current status.

Sandisk's own release confirms the split and expected split-adjusted US trading from November 20.

Sources: OKX notice and Sandisk announcement. Cover: editorial illustration.

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