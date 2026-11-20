MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Gautam Gambhir's childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj on Friday dismissed allegations of a religious angle behind Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, asserting that team selection was based entirely on cricketing requirements and combination.

Bharadwaj said Gambhir had always supported the Indian pacer and did not hold personal grudges against any player, adding that the head coach's priority was to build a strong team.

“This is baseless. There is no Hindu-Muslim angle in the Indian cricket team. Everyone is an Indian and represents the nation. Gautam Gambhir has always supported Mohammed Siraj, and if Siraj is not part of the playing XI, it is purely because of the team's requirements. Selection depends on the team's combination, players' positions and their performances. Gambhir does not hold personal grudges against anyone. His priority is to build a strong team with the right combination. Even the BCCI does not believe in or promote any Hindu-Muslim divide. Such allegations are completely baseless,” Bharadwaj told IANS.

His remarks came after Congress MP Imran Masood questioned Siraj's omission from the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington, suggesting that the pacer's name could be the reason behind his exclusion despite his performances.

“His name is Siraj-isn't that reason enough? If he is performing and still not getting selected, what else could be the reason behind it? This alone can be the reason; there can be no other reason besides this,” Masood said.

Siraj, India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, was left out of the playing XI for the first Test on Thursday, prompting questions over the team management's selection strategy.

India opted for Anshul Kamboj in their pace-heavy combination, with the youngster featuring alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, while the experienced Siraj was named among the reserves.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the decision, saying the combination selected for the match was considered the strongest possible by the captain and team management.