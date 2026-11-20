MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has hailed the decision by the Chennai Super Kings to name MS Dhoni as their mentor following the legend's retirement from the Indian Premier League.

CSK confirmed Dhoni's appointment as the mentor on Tuesday, continuing the 19-year-long association between the two parties, now in a different role.

Speaking on Dhoni's IPL retirement and his appointment to the mentor's role, the ex-Pakistan leg-spinner highlighted how crucial Dhoni has been for CSK. "CSK's identity was made because of MS Dhoni. This is a fact that you can't ignore. CSK's brand which spread all over the world, was because of MS Dhoni. He gave glory to India, won several ICC tournaments," Kaneria told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

"I think this is a very good decision. If it came from Dhoni, then it is very good. CSK was already thinking that if Dhoni won't play, we won't let him go anywhere. He is ours and will be with us as our brand. He will be our mentor," the former cricketer added.

He also emphasised that CSK will be benefiting from Dhoni's mentorship as he knows the team inside out. The former skipper has been associated with the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008 and has led them to glorious titles.

During his time, he has also played a role in developing the next generation of CSK stars. "Dhoni knows CSK from Day 1. Dhoni will be well aware of how CSK runs. He knows how to help the players and what feedback to give to the players. So he knows.

"I think this is a very good thing that Dhoni will be the mentor because the way we have seen him on TV, he flipped games on his own, be it international or IPL games.

"His plans have always clicked. There was a time when people used to call that Dhoni is a kind of guy that even if he puts his hand in the ashes, it becomes gold. It was his time," Kaneria added.

He likened Dhoni's brand to what Virat Kohli is for the RCB. "CSK will never leave Dhoni. Because CSK's brand is made because of Dhoni.

Like RCB's brand is made because of Virat Kohli. RCB is recognised all over the world because of Virat Kohli. If you take Virat Kohli out of RCB, then there is nothing left in RCB.

"So these players have made their image all over the world. It is not by playing franchise cricket but by proving it in international cricket. They have made their mark in international cricket by performing. Main thing is performer. If I am a captain of a team and I am not a performer, then my troops won't listen to me.

"If I am a mentor, then players will ask me, 'What did you do?' If I have done something in the world, people will say he is speaking as he has done it, then people will listen. Dhoni has also done the same. Dhoni has also proved himself on different occasions," he added.

Kaneria also evoked memories of India's famous bowl-out victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2007 group stage. While Pakistan used premier fast bowlers, India used slower bowlers to hit the stumps, and as it turned out, India won.

"I still remember the T20 World Cup when it was a bowl-out; Pakistan used all their regular bowlers. Dhoni made Harbhajan Singh and non-regular bowlers bowl when it was a bowl-out, and India won. He gambled; he made Sehwag and Robin Uthappa bowl. They used to bowl in nets and knew to throw the ball to the wickets.

"Our bowlers kept throwing here and there; they did not hit the wickets. I think Dhoni will be great for the youngsters when it comes to the mentorship in the IPL," he added.

He predicted that Dhoni's time as mentor will be tough in the first year but will be good from the second season onwards. "But I am telling you, the first year won't be good, but from the second year onwards, it will pick up," he said.