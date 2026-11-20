MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) is making a significant contribution to global economic growth and emerging as a key factor shaping countries' competitiveness, productivity and medium-term economic prospects. However, energy supply disruptions, rising inflation and mounting public debt remain major challenges for the global economy.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the remarks while speaking at the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

According to Georgieva, 2026 is shaping up to be the first year in which artificial intelligence has had a tangible impact on global economic growth. The economic momentum generated by AI technologies has partly offset the adverse effects of an energy supply shock triggered by instability in the Middle East.

Georgieva stressed that the energy supply shock would eventually ease, while AI's impact on the economy would be long-lasting.

"The energy shock will eventually fade, but AI will be with us permanently. This technology is becoming the most important factor for competitiveness, productivity and economic growth over the medium term," the IMF chief said.

She noted that stronger economic activity driven by AI in several countries had contributed to a global growth forecast of 3.1% for 2026, while APEC economies were expected to expand by 3.4%. Although these figures were better than the more adverse scenarios previously anticipated, Georgieva said they remained below the growth rates economies needed.

The IMF chief also pointed to positive momentum in global trade. The investment boom in AI and deeper regional trade integration in some countries had contributed to a 4.6% increase in world trade in 2026, she said.

AI-related equipment and associated technology products currently account for more than 10% of global merchandise trade by value, and their share is growing rapidly.

Georgieva also highlighted significant differences in economic performance across countries. While some APEC members are facing the adverse effects of high energy costs, a strong El Niño climate phenomenon and other factors, energy exporters and countries more deeply integrated into global AI supply chains are benefiting from current developments, she said.

In her address, Georgieva grouped the main policy challenges facing the global economy into three areas: inflation and interest rates; public debt and budget deficits; and structural reforms to accelerate economic growth.

She said both the energy supply shock and rising demand for AI were contributing to higher global inflation. According to figures presented by the IMF chief, global inflation is expected to reach 4.7% in 2026.

Against this backdrop, many countries face the need to tighten monetary policy. Expectations of AI-driven economic growth, together with high volumes of government and corporate bond issuance, are also contributing to upward pressure on interest rates alongside inflationary pressures.

As a result, bond yields in several advanced economies have reached their highest levels in decades.

Georgieva stressed that higher interest rates were increasing government debt-servicing costs and making the sustainability of public finances an even more pressing concern.

According to her, global public debt is expected to exceed 100% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the near future, reaching its highest level since World War II.

The IMF chief emphasized that governments should not delay corrective measures to restore fiscal sustainability when necessary.

She also highlighted the importance of structural reforms, particularly the adoption of artificial intelligence and the development of capital markets, in boosting economic productivity and growth.

Georgieva noted that the speed at which technological transformation affects economies sets it apart from previous periods of change, requiring countries to implement relevant policy measures more rapidly.

“Simply put, inaction comes at a cost,” she said.

In her view, countries need to ensure that their digital infrastructure, labor markets and workforces are prepared for AI adoption, while also minimizing risks related to financial stability and cybersecurity.