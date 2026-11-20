APIA, Samoa, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX Research, the dedicated research arm of HTX, has published a new report titled From a Price Rebound to a Recovery in Capital Flows: A Six-Month Outlook for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets.

The report addresses a central question for the months ahead: after a significant amount of leverage has been liquidated, who has the capital to absorb the remaining selling pressure? Its base case is that selling pressure will ease and BTC will attempt to stabilize first, with the durability of any recovery depending on whether sustained inflows return.

The report covers the current cycle position, macroeconomic and dollar liquidity constraints, ETF and digital asset treasury company flows, stablecoin market dynamics, on-chain cost ranges, derivatives and spot liquidity, and the divergence across crypto assets. It also sets out the key observation windows from late November 2026 through May 2027, along with conditional scenarios for the six-month period.

The full report is available at:

About HTX Research

HTX Research is the dedicated research arm of HTX Group, responsible for conducting in-depth analyses, producing comprehensive reports, and delivering expert evaluations across a broad spectrum of topics, including cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and emerging market trends. Committed to providing data-driven insights and strategic foresight, HTX Research plays a pivotal role in shaping industry perspectives and supporting informed decision-making within the digital asset space. Through rigorous research methodologies and cutting-edge analytics, HTX Research remains at the forefront of innovation, driving thought leadership and fostering a deeper understanding of evolving market dynamics. Visit us.

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