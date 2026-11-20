Mark Tipping, LR's Global Offshore Power To X Director

Claudene Sharp-Patel, Global Technical Director, Lloyd's Register

The Class Rules are suitable for all ship and offshore unit types, are technology agnostic and set the goals and requirements for nuclear power in maritime.

- Mark Tipping, Global Offshore Power-to-X Director at LRLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lloyd's Register (LR) has approved Rules for the Classification of Ships and Offshore Units Integrated with Nuclear Power, providing a common classification framework to support the assessment of nuclear technologies for maritime use.They are believed to be the first Rules developed by a class society that are suitable for all types of ship and offshore units. The Rules have been approved by LR's Ships and Offshore Technical Committees and will evolve as nuclear maritime technologies mature.Interest in nuclear power for maritime use is gathering momentum, with governments, regulators, shipowners and technology developers increasingly working together to address practical barriers to deployment. The new Rules respond to growing demand for guidance on the practical steps needed to bring nuclear power into maritime applications.Reactor agnostic, the Rules are underpinned by goals and functional requirements, an approach intended to accommodate different nuclear technologies and marine applications as designs and international regulation continue to evolve.They will form part of a wider suite of classification and Advisory tools to support the development of nuclear maritime projects, which will be announced separately.Claudene Sharp-Patel, Global Technical Director at LR, said:“The maritime industry needs a clear classification framework to assess how advanced nuclear technologies can be integrated into ships and offshore units. These Rules set out the goals to be achieved, the functions to be performed and the evidence needed to demonstrate that a design meets the requirements, without prescribing a particular reactor technology."The framework draws on LR's risk-based certification (RBC) process to help align maritime requirements with nuclear licensing, using the same goal-based approach in the nuclear Rules.Mark Tipping, Global Offshore Power-to-X Director at LR, said:“The opportunity for nuclear in maritime extends well beyond ship power. From nuclear-powered vessels to floating power units and reliable, low-carbon energy for ports and neighbouring industries, there is potential to reshape how the sector produces and uses energy.“These rules provide a common framework for those developing or bringing forward nuclear maritime projects."Nuclear's high energy density brings the potential for long intervals between refuelling and reliable power for propulsion and onboard services, reducing reliance on conventional bunker fuel supplies. Inherently safe, it supports greater flexibility in vessel deployment, while avoiding greenhouse gas emissions during operation.The Rules form part of LR's wider work to support the safe deployment of advanced nuclear technology in maritime. This includes Advisory support on feasibility and integration risks, contributions to international regulatory development through the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO) and work with the British Ports Association on a practical readiness pathway for ports considering nuclear-powered ships and floating nuclear power units.LR's expertise spans voyage, vessel and people, combining classification, Advisory and digital providing the Power of Three to assess nuclear technologies, understand integration risks and make informed decisions on maritime applications.

Glenn Harris

Lloyd's Register

+ +44 7809 757779

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Lloyd's Register approves new Rules for nuclear-powered ships and offshore units News Provided By Lloyd's Register November 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional...



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